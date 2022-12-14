ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County

A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK COUNTY, PA
YORK COUNTY, PA
York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive

YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
YORK, PA
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
‘Bike a Better Path’ giveaway held in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!. “Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17. This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on...
'Sensory Santa' event welcomes holidays in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Brookside Park in Dover Township waved hello to the holidays, inviting dozens of families to enjoy the bright lights, model steam engines, and dancing inflatable friends lined up inside and out. On this night, the crowds were a little smaller and it's all by design.
DOVER, PA
Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business

An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
HERSHEY, PA
Fire Station 202 in Manheim Township to host ‘a morning with Santa’

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is coming early to Manheim Township. The fire and rescue department will be collaborating with police for “a morning with Santa at the Richmond Fire Station.”. Fire Station 202, located in Manheim Township, will be transformed into the North Pole. There will...
MANHEIM, PA
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street

The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
HARRISBURG, PA

