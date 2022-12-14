Read full article on original website
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County
A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in December
If you're one who appreciates holiday decor, now is a good time to eat out in Lancaster City. Streets are all about bringing locals and tourists those magical, sparkly vibes.
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes for the season. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes for the season. Waking up to winter weather in NEPA. Waking up to winter weather in NEPA. Plenty of incentives to attend local...
York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive
YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Local restaurants and grocery stores feel impact of vegetable shortages
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Droughts in the Western US are causing supply crunches with vegetables, as well as increasing prices. According to the Department of Labor, the cost of vegetables saw a 38% increase from October to November. The overall cost of vegetables saw an 80% increase from last year.
‘Bike a Better Path’ giveaway held in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!. “Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17. This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on...
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
'Sensory Santa' event welcomes holidays in Dover Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Brookside Park in Dover Township waved hello to the holidays, inviting dozens of families to enjoy the bright lights, model steam engines, and dancing inflatable friends lined up inside and out. On this night, the crowds were a little smaller and it's all by design.
Cumberland County woman's mission to save injured hawk turns into wild ride
Sometimes, a good deed turns into quite a story. A Cumberland County woman has a tale to tell about her drive to Lancaster County along with an injured hawk. The red-tailed hawk is recovering at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center after being hit by a car. "I just got off work....
Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business
An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
Fire Station 202 in Manheim Township to host ‘a morning with Santa’
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is coming early to Manheim Township. The fire and rescue department will be collaborating with police for “a morning with Santa at the Richmond Fire Station.”. Fire Station 202, located in Manheim Township, will be transformed into the North Pole. There will...
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street
The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
