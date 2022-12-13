Read full article on original website
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
Why You Should Be Worried About the Split in the Methodist Church
Protestants are splitting up over LGBTQ issues. In the 1840s, it was slavery that opened a rift.
BET
Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Bring Black Men Back To Church By Growing Weed
During a recent appearance on Cool Soror With Rashan Ali, the member of Kappa Alpha Psi shared that he was looking for male congregants that “smell like weed.”. Bryant, who officiates over the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in metro Atlanta, said, “I’m looking for people that smell like weed. New Birth is the largest land-owning Black church in America. My position to my deacons is ‘why aren’t we not raising cannabis?”
WREG
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
