During a recent appearance on Cool Soror With Rashan Ali, the member of Kappa Alpha Psi shared that he was looking for male congregants that “smell like weed.”. Bryant, who officiates over the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in metro Atlanta, said, “I’m looking for people that smell like weed. New Birth is the largest land-owning Black church in America. My position to my deacons is ‘why aren’t we not raising cannabis?”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO