Peter Jackson's beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy is a joy to watch from start to finish. But the second film in the series, The Two Towers, undoubtedly raises the stakes. With two members of the Fellowship dead and the remains separated, the outlook isn't good for any of the heroes. But two members find themselves in a worse position than the rest. Meriadoc Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and Peregrin "Pippin" Took (Billy Boyd) are some of the least prepared members of the team. With no real fighting experience, the hobbits joined the Fellowship out of loyalty to Frodo (Elijah Wood). The two mischievous hobbits often serve as comedic relief throughout the series, but never more so than in the first film. Merry and Pippin are known for getting into trouble. In their introduction, they disrupt Bilbo's party by setting off Gandalf's (Ian McKellan) fireworks incorrectly. And their mischief continues as they meet Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) on the way to Rivendell while they're hiding from Farmer Maggot (Cameron Rhodes) after stealing his crops. Pippin, in particular, is known for causing additional problems for the group, like in the Mines of Moria, when he alerted the Orcs to their presence, earning the nickname "fool of a Took" from Gandalf. But despite everything, their hearts are always in the right place.

4 HOURS AGO