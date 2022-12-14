Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Way of the Househusband' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Release Date?. Where Can You Watch The Way of the Househusband Season 2?. Does The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Have a Trailer?. How Many Episodes Are There In The Way of the Househusband Season 2?. Who Are the Creators...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
Collider
'The Sandman's Kirby Howell-Baptiste Discusses the Death Deleted Scene Shown at CCXP [Exclusive]
At the beginning of this month, The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste went to Brazil’s CCXP in order to take part in a panel for the fantasy series. Right after that, the actor and her fellow costar Vivienne Achaempong (who plays Lucienne in the show) sat down to talk to Collider about the series and, more specifically, about the deleted scene that was unveiled at the panel. The scene is from the episode “The Sound of Her Wings,” but the clip still hasn’t been made available online yet.
Collider
Why the Merry and Pippin Scenes in 'Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Matter
Peter Jackson's beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy is a joy to watch from start to finish. But the second film in the series, The Two Towers, undoubtedly raises the stakes. With two members of the Fellowship dead and the remains separated, the outlook isn't good for any of the heroes. But two members find themselves in a worse position than the rest. Meriadoc Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and Peregrin "Pippin" Took (Billy Boyd) are some of the least prepared members of the team. With no real fighting experience, the hobbits joined the Fellowship out of loyalty to Frodo (Elijah Wood). The two mischievous hobbits often serve as comedic relief throughout the series, but never more so than in the first film. Merry and Pippin are known for getting into trouble. In their introduction, they disrupt Bilbo's party by setting off Gandalf's (Ian McKellan) fireworks incorrectly. And their mischief continues as they meet Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) on the way to Rivendell while they're hiding from Farmer Maggot (Cameron Rhodes) after stealing his crops. Pippin, in particular, is known for causing additional problems for the group, like in the Mines of Moria, when he alerted the Orcs to their presence, earning the nickname "fool of a Took" from Gandalf. But despite everything, their hearts are always in the right place.
Collider
Noah Centineo Shows What a Day on Set of 'The Recruit' Is Like [Exclusive]
Today Netflix premiered the first season of The Recruit, an action/thriller series that sees Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer who is thrown into action against his will. In order to tease the brand-new title, Netflix shared with Collider today a behind-the-scenes video in which Centineo showcases his charisma as he travels through the series’ sets. And now we can reveal why everyone falls in love with Centineo.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
Collider
How 'Wednesday' Resurrected the Addams Family
In Netflix's colorful yet inherently dark spin on the Addams Family, Wednesday, executive producer Tim Burton gives the iconic family a makeover — and it comes with two meticulously braided pigtails. Following the gloomy child-turned-sullen teenager after she's enrolled in a boarding school for supernatural outcasts, Wednesday brings a fresh perspective to an old favorite. Her dreadful journey of self-discovery sees Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) navigating a new school, annoying crushes, and the occasional murder in ways that resonate with a generation of new fans without losing the guillotine-sharp edge that Millennials and Generation X have come to love. Wednesday's dreary sarcasm, nihilistic worldview, and insistence on smashing societal norms (and the patriarchy) make it easy for young audiences to connect to the franchise in a way they wouldn't have been able to before.
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
Collider
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
Collider
Johnny Depp Reprises Jack Sparrow Role in Make-A-Wish Video
Johnny Depp has taken to the high seas as Captain Jack Sparrow once more, and it's for the most heartwarming of causes. Depp tied on the bootstraps once more, reprising his most famous character, to film a video message for a young fan as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Depp...
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tracking to Deliver Year’s Biggest Opening at Global Box Office
A common refrain in most reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water is this: you never, ever bet against James Cameron. Over the years, the director has delivered all-timers that have fundamentally changed the industry. Two of his films — Avatar and Titanic — are among the top three most financially successful movies ever made. And it’s looking like the naysayers are going to bite the dust once again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Way of Water is poised to deliver the biggest opening at the worldwide box office this year.
Collider
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
Collider
'Avatar' and 9 of the Biggest December Box Office Hits of All Time
With Avatar: The Way of Water just on the horizon, many have been wondering how much money this long-awaited spectacle needs to make at the box office to break even. After all, it’s no secret that the original Avatar film was a massive success, and the monumental numbers of the inaugural film in this reportedly (soon-to-be) lengthy franchise indeed put some pressure on an end-of-year release to make it big.
Collider
Donald Glover to Star as 'Hypno-Hustler' in New Sony Spider-Man Film
Donald Glover has signed on to appear in a new Spider-Man cinematic adaptation, but it's probably not what fans would have imagined. The star of Atlanta is now attached to star in, and produce a feature which is set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
First 'Price We Pay' Trailer Shows Emile Hirsch & Stephen Dorff Trapped in a Farmhouse of Horrors
Lionsgate has just released a new red band trailer for their upcoming thriller The Price We Pay, giving us a bloody new look at the new film. The film tells the story of a holdup gone wrong, and the new trailer holds back no gore in its glimpse at the gritty film, which will be released in select theaters, digital, and on-demand on January 13, 2023.
Collider
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller
In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
Collider
'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, New Characters, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Premiering?. Is There a Trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2?. Who Are the New and Returning Cast and Characters in Vikings: Valhalla Season 2?. Who Is Making Vikings: Valhalla Season 2?. The genre-defying television series Vikings debuted on the History channel in...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Made It Too Obvious That (SPOILER) Would (SPOILER)
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. One of the most distinguishable aspects about the marketing campaign for Avatar: The Way of Water was that James Cameron was not teasing a major revelation, plot twist, or character death. While fans of the first Avatar certainly had questions about the fates of some of the first film’s characters and were curious how Pandora had evolved in the time that had passed, marketing for Avatar: The Way of Water was selling the "experience" more than anything; similar to the box office sensation of Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, Avatar: The Way of Water was a film that you simply had to see on the big screen in order to experience the full majesty of the visual achievements. It’s a good thing that the film’s marketing hook didn’t rest on the death of a major character, because it’s more than a little obvious which of the new characters introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water wouldn’t be returning for Avatar 3.
Collider
Previously on 'Avatar': Where We Last Left Our Characters
James Cameron has kept the characters of Avatar alive for 13 years to prepare them for a return in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to the epic 2009 science fiction film is returning after quite a long wait. Avatar: The Way of Water will pick up more than a decade after the events of the first film. While the latest addition to the Avatar franchise will introduce a new host of characters in the world of Pandora, some of the original ones are definitely making a return. Given that Cameron almost took what feels like a lifetime to come up with the much-awaited sequel, it's fair that one must revisit the characters who traversed the wilds of Pandora in the first film. So, to prepare you for your return to Pandora, here's where we left the main characters of the first film.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' Gives New Meaning to a Classic Fairy Tale
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to darker themes in literature. Throughout his career, his films have been influenced by the themes and characters of fairy tales. One of del Toro's signatures is that he adds the political climate of their inception to the plots of his films, and the characters wrestle with the issues surrounding the children his fairy tales are centered around. As he tells his stories, he adds his touch to the iconic monsters that are both beautiful and horrifying, often leaving the viewer questioning the nature of the beasts, their "human condition." His films then tend to be littered with symbolism that is seen through children's eyes, leading the viewer to question the reality of the symbol themselves. The result is a profoundly affecting chimera of fantasy. His characters may go through a metamorphosis or even rebirth resulting from their own decisions; more or less like an epic tale.
Comments / 0