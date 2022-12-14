Zac Brown Band bringing 2023 tour to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Zac Brown Band announced that they will be bringing their upcoming 2023 “From the Fire Tour” to Hersheypark Stadium next summer.

The band will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on July 1, 2023. Special guest King Calaway will be joining the group on their tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets by visiting Zac Brown Band’s official website.

This tour will mark Zac Brown Band’s 10th North American tour, and it will kick off on June 30, 2023.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” said Brown. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

