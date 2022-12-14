The Lads of Enchantment with director Maurice Sheppard sang holiday harmonies at the Dec. 13 party hosted by the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Rotary District 5520 Assistant Gov. Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.

