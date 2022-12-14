Read full article on original website
Festival Ballet Albuquerque & NHCC Present: Nutcracker In The Land Of Enchantment, Today Through Dec. 18
Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment will be performed Today, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre. Courtesy/NHCC. Festival Ballet Albuquerque is partnering with the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) to present an original production, Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, choreographed by Patricia Dickinson Wells.
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Holiday Events
Dec. 17, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Support LAHS Band, Orchestra and Dance, with a screening of “A Christmas Story” followed by “White Christmas.” Live music and Santa Clause, cookies and hot cocoa for sale. Tickets can be purchased in advance $15 for adults, $10 kids under 18. sala.losalamos.com
Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Dec. 12
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce News For Week Of Dec. 12:. UNM-LA Community Internship Collaboration Applications Open for Spring 2023. Collaborate with a UNM-Los Alamos undergraduate on a project to grow your business. Benefit from flexibility, new perspectives, and the rewards of mentorship. Contribute to local workforce development while UNM-LA pays your intern’s salary. CIC applications are available now! Please submit by Jan. 10. For more information and to apply, visit losalamos.unm.edu/cic or email cic@unm.edu.
Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17
From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
Los Alamos Rotary Club To Commemorate 10th Anniversary Of LAHS Memorial Garden Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022
Members of the NJROTC present the colors during the Dec. 20, 2012 dedication of the LAHS Memorial Garden. The Rotary Club will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a special ceremony Dec. 20, 2022. Courtesy photo. A wreath left in honor of those students remembered at the LAHS Memorial Garden, which...
PEEC: Join 123rd Annual Christmas Bird Count Dec. 17
The 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count is 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Courtesy/PEEC. Join the Los Alamos Christmas Bird Counting Circle this year for the 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. The Los Alamos CBC circle has been an annual event since 2015. This year,...
Barranca & Chamisa Choirs Perform At Senior Center
Choirs from 4th, 5th and 6th grades at Barranca Mesa Elementary School delight attendees with Christmas songs and skits under the direction of Valerie Collins at noon Wednesday at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Choirs from Chamisa Elementary School under the direction of Megan Tholen perform...
Scene Of Backyard Battle Over Bread Crumbs
Scene of a battle in a backyard on Barranca Mesa after putting out some bread crumbs today for the birds. An Abert’s squirrel found the crumbs and was chowing down when a raven arrived and wanted to eat some,. too. The squirrel wasn’t having any of that and sent...
Aspen’s ‘Girls On The Run’ Program Wraps Up Fall Season
Kaya Wilson and Gianna Rolfe, members of the Aspen Elementary Girls on the Run team, participated in the Jingle Bell 5k in Santa Fe. Courtesy/LAPS. The Aspen Girls on the Run team wrapped up the fall season running in the Jingle Bell 5K in Santa Fe earlier this month. Every student ran with a buddy and finished the jingle bell/holiday-themed race which drew over 100 participants.
Canceled: December Bradbury Science Museum Periodic Table
Periodic Table is taking a holiday break this month of December and looks forward to presenting the next Periodic Table Jan. 16, 2023. In the meantime, see the newest issue of @TheBradbury.
Scenes From Los Alamos Rotary Club’s Winter Holiday Party
The Lads of Enchantment with director Maurice Sheppard sang holiday harmonies at the Dec. 13 party hosted by the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Rotary District 5520 Assistant Gov. Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.
‘Wreaths Across America’ Event At Guaje Pines Dec. 17
Local “Wreaths Across America” volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. This year Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. The community is...
Sidewalk Closure On Canyon At 39th Begins Tuesday Dec. 20
Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets Division crews will be closing the sidewalk at the intersection of Canyon Road and 39th Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the North side of Canyon Road at the intersection of Canyon Road and Diamond Drive. Crews...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Del Norte Credit Union
On the job in Los Alamos are from left, Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) Member Specialist Antonio Medina, Member Experience Consultant 1 Bri Melina and Member Experience Consultant 2 Nayeli Cuellar greeting customers Friday afternoon in the DNCU branch in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Road Striping Project On Central Begins Monday Dec. 19
Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets crews will be laying out and striping the roadway on Central Avenue, between 15th Street and Oppenheimer beginning Dec. 19 until complete. Crews will begin work at 8 a.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m. daily. There will be a flagging operation in...
Video: Councilor Sara Scott Shares Final Meeting Highlights
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott provides highlights from her final meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13 as her 4-year term comes to a close Dec. 31. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque’s seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
County Parks Division Reminds Public: Stay Off Ice At Pond
Post file photo depicting an iced over Ashley Pond. The County Parks Division reminds the public to stay off the ice at the pond as it can be thin and poses a hazard for anyone attempting to walk on it. Photo by Mairen Hoch. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Parks...
Outgoing Councilors Sara Scott & David Izraelevitz Honored
Los Alamos County Councilors Sara Scott and David Izraelevitz completed their final meeting Tuesday night. To honor their work and service, council presented them with Nambe plaques. Scott served one 4-year term on council while Izraelevitz served two terms as well as a portion of another term left vacant by a former councilor. Photo by Anne Laurent/LAC.
Council Decides To Address Golf Course Maintenance First
Citizens tour the Los Alamos County Golf Course in October as part of one of the meetings held to solicit feedback on proposed improvements to the golf course. During Tuesday night’s meeting, Council voted to prioritize maintenance as well as request bids for safety and maintenance needs. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
