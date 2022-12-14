ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Festival Ballet Albuquerque & NHCC Present: Nutcracker In The Land Of Enchantment, Today Through Dec. 18

Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment will be performed Today, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre. Courtesy/NHCC. Festival Ballet Albuquerque is partnering with the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) to present an original production, Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, choreographed by Patricia Dickinson Wells.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Holiday Events

Dec. 17, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Support LAHS Band, Orchestra and Dance, with a screening of “A Christmas Story” followed by “White Christmas.” Live music and Santa Clause, cookies and hot cocoa for sale. Tickets can be purchased in advance $15 for adults, $10 kids under 18. sala.losalamos.com​
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Dec. 12

Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce News For Week Of Dec. 12:. UNM-LA Community Internship Collaboration Applications Open for Spring 2023. Collaborate with a UNM-Los Alamos undergraduate on a project to grow your business. Benefit from flexibility, new perspectives, and the rewards of mentorship. Contribute to local workforce development while UNM-LA pays your intern’s salary. CIC applications are available now! Please submit by Jan. 10. For more information and to apply, visit losalamos.unm.edu/cic or email cic@unm.edu.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17

From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
SANTA FE, NM
PEEC: Join 123rd Annual Christmas Bird Count Dec. 17

The 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count is 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Courtesy/PEEC. Join the Los Alamos Christmas Bird Counting Circle this year for the 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. The Los Alamos CBC circle has been an annual event since 2015. This year,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Barranca & Chamisa Choirs Perform At Senior Center

Choirs from 4th, 5th and 6th grades at Barranca Mesa Elementary School delight attendees with Christmas songs and skits under the direction of Valerie Collins at noon Wednesday at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Choirs from Chamisa Elementary School under the direction of Megan Tholen perform...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scene Of Backyard Battle Over Bread Crumbs

Scene of a battle in a backyard on Barranca Mesa after putting out some bread crumbs today for the birds. An Abert’s squirrel found the crumbs and was chowing down when a raven arrived and wanted to eat some,. too. The squirrel wasn’t having any of that and sent...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Aspen’s ‘Girls On The Run’ Program Wraps Up Fall Season

Kaya Wilson and Gianna Rolfe, members of the Aspen Elementary Girls on the Run team, participated in the Jingle Bell 5k in Santa Fe. Courtesy/LAPS. The Aspen Girls on the Run team wrapped up the fall season running in the Jingle Bell 5K in Santa Fe earlier this month. Every student ran with a buddy and finished the jingle bell/holiday-themed race which drew over 100 participants.
ASPEN, CO
Scenes From Los Alamos Rotary Club’s Winter Holiday Party

The Lads of Enchantment with director Maurice Sheppard sang holiday harmonies at the Dec. 13 party hosted by the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Rotary District 5520 Assistant Gov. Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
‘Wreaths Across America’ Event At Guaje Pines Dec. 17

Local “Wreaths Across America” volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. This year Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. The community is...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Sidewalk Closure On Canyon At 39th Begins Tuesday Dec. 20

Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets Division crews will be closing the sidewalk at the intersection of Canyon Road and 39th Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the North side of Canyon Road at the intersection of Canyon Road and Diamond Drive. Crews...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Del Norte Credit Union

On the job in Los Alamos are from left, Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) Member Specialist Antonio Medina, Member Experience Consultant 1 Bri Melina and Member Experience Consultant 2 Nayeli Cuellar greeting customers Friday afternoon in the DNCU branch in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Road Striping Project On Central Begins Monday Dec. 19

Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets crews will be laying out and striping the roadway on Central Avenue, between 15th Street and Oppenheimer beginning Dec. 19 until complete. Crews will begin work at 8 a.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m. daily. There will be a flagging operation in...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Outgoing Councilors Sara Scott & David Izraelevitz Honored

Los Alamos County Councilors Sara Scott and David Izraelevitz completed their final meeting Tuesday night. To honor their work and service, council presented them with Nambe plaques. Scott served one 4-year term on council while Izraelevitz served two terms as well as a portion of another term left vacant by a former councilor. Photo by Anne Laurent/LAC.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Council Decides To Address Golf Course Maintenance First

Citizens tour the Los Alamos County Golf Course in October as part of one of the meetings held to solicit feedback on proposed improvements to the golf course. During Tuesday night’s meeting, Council voted to prioritize maintenance as well as request bids for safety and maintenance needs. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

