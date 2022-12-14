Read full article on original website
The Real Cost of Turning Your Regular Home Into an Amazon Alexa Smart Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Amazon Alexa devices are everywhere. Since 2014, with the release of the original Echo smart speaker, the tech giant has been at the forefront of smart home innovation with over 100 million devices sold. Alexa is the premier voice assistant that runs smart home automation, and Amazon has steadily introduced more new devices and features each year.
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
13 Deals at All-Time Low Prices That Make Great Gifts (and Arrive Before Christmas)
If you've still got a few folks to check off your holiday gift list after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you can nab some of the year's best prices if you know where to look. Sales are continuing on a bunch of popular products and, in some cases, you can pick items up at their best prices ever even if you missed out late last month.
Make Your Own Distilled Water at Home and Cut Down Your Grocery Bill
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It has a variety of uses in medical settings and at home. And while you can certainly buy distilled water at the grocery store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own since you can actually save money by making it at home. It's super easy to do and you can use materials you already have laying around the house -- all you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
Instagram Makes Regaining Hacked Your Account Easier
Instagram launched a new hub to help users who've been hacked or are otherwise experiencing access issues on their accounts. The new page, instagram.com/hacked, will help users resolve a host of account access issues, including regaining access to a disabled account and help with forgotten passwords and access to two-factor authentication.
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even benefit from one of the best prices of the year.
How to Free Up iPhone Storage Without Deleting Anything
If you're running out of space on your iPhone, you can really have just a handful of options: you can of course delete videos, documents, apps and other files on your existing phone or you can buy a new phone with more internal storage. And neither of those are great options, because you may not want to get rid of anything on your phone or spend money on a new one -- which is why you should take advantage of certain iOS features to free up storage without having to delete anything.
Your Dishwasher is Gross. Here's How to Clean It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We know: Your dishwasher is supposed to be the thing that does the cleaning. But the doesn't mean the dishwasher itself is immune from getting grimy -- it also needs to be cleaned every once in a while to make sure your dishes are sparkling after it runs. It'll also help avoid that gross wet dog smell that can linger on your cups, plates and bowls.
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Is Just $25 at Best Buy Right Now
If you find it hard to get out of bed without an alarm, you aren't the only one. If your phone alarm isn't cutting it and you want to keep a clock by your bedside, check out the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock that's on sale at Best Buy right now.
The Kindle Paperwhite Is a Bookworm's Delight
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Reading is one of my absolute favorite pastimes. There's nothing more relaxing to me than curling up with a good book. I love reading so much that I often have more than one book going at the same time. While I enjoy reading physical books, I find it's often easier and more practical to carry around one small device that can carry thousands of books at once. The Kindle Paperwhite does all this and more, making it my favorite go-to gift for people who love to read.
Oppo's New Flip Phone Is Tipped to Go Global
Oppo pulled back the curtain on Thursday on its inaugural flip phone poised to launch in international markets next year. The company showed off the Chinese version of its Find N2 Flip phone alongside its latest book-style foldable phone called the Find N2. The Find N2 Flip starts at roughly $860 when converted from its price in China of 5,999 yuan. International prices are set to be revealed during the official global launch next year.
