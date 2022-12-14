This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It has a variety of uses in medical settings and at home. And while you can certainly buy distilled water at the grocery store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own since you can actually save money by making it at home. It's super easy to do and you can use materials you already have laying around the house -- all you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.

