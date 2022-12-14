Read full article on original website
Hospitals, health systems moving to the cloud in 2022
The following hospitals and health systems have moved their electronic health record systems or digital infrastructures to the cloud, or announced plans to do so, in 2022:. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system. Under the partnership, Hartford will leverage Google Cloud's healthcare Data Engine, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make its healthcare data more accessible and actionable.
6 hospitals, health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs in 2022
Below are six hospitals and health systems that launched a new Oracle Cerner EHR system, announced plans to do so, or renewed a contract in 2022. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The hospital had previously used Meditech as its EHR vendor.
Former CommonSpirit, Jefferson Health digital chief joins managed care company
The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
10 biggest charity care updates of the year
The 10 biggest charity care stories Becker's has covered this year:. Washington instituted a new charity care law that established mandatory discounts and two tiers of hospitals, adopted procedures for retroactive Medicaid eligibility, and established a definition of "indigent persons." American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack responded to a Wall...
AbbVie leaves 2 pharmaceutical lobbies
North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie is cutting ties with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, two leading pharmaceutical lobby groups. AbbVie, the fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, will also leave the Business Roundtable, a lobby organization that's comprised of CEOs from healthcare companies such as Kaiser...
Overall income slumps at Stanford Health as expenses rise, investment slides
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, one of the top-ranked healthcare groups in the country, reported a significant decline in its overall income for 2022 as expenses rose and as investment values slumped. While operating revenue increased for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2022, the group's operating expenses rose...
What Mass Gen's chief medical officer sees as key to improved care: 5 Qs with Dr. Will Curry
Expanding access to multidisciplinary care is crucial to improving patient experience and outcomes, according to Will Curry, MD, chief medical officer at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Curry points to the creation of a multidisciplinary clinic for patients with facial pain as one of his greatest accomplishments. The clinic brings...
Hospitals living paycheck to paycheck, unable to make long-term investments
Healthcare added almost 45,000 jobs in November, but many hospitals and health systems will continue to struggle to meet staffing needs, retain top executives and providers, and foster long-term pipelines for talent, Ted Chien, president and CEO of independent consulting firm SullivanCotter, wrote in a Dec. 15 article for Nasdaq.
How an integrated, automated revenue cycle improves the patient experience and boosts efficiency
The revenue cycle is ripe for digitalization and alignment with other core health system functions — and making the right changes can have a positive impact on the patient experience. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by RCM, Will Reilly, senior vice president...
6 health systems hit with credit downgrades
A number of health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings in recent weeks amid ongoing operating losses, declines in investment values and challenging work environments. Here is a summary of recent ratings since Becker's last roundup Nov. 15:. The following systems experienced downgrades:. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): Saw a...
Bezos Expeditions, Gates Frontier back brain-computer interface company in $75M financing round
Bezos Expeditions, the investment firm of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Gates Frontier, Microsoft founder Bill Gates' investment fund, joined in a $75 million series C financing round for Synchron, a brain-computer interface company. The company's brain-computer interface is implanted in a blood vessel on the brain's surface and is...
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Allina Health System has an "AA-" rating...
24 female execs who were promoted in 2022
The following executive promotions made by women have been reported by Becker's this year. 1. Keri Eisenbeis was promoted to senior vice president of corporate relations at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System. 2. Lacey Carter, MSN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., after...
14 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 9:. 1. Kristie Whitlatch, MSN, BSN, retired from her role as CEO of King's Daughters Health System in Ashland, Ky. 2. Kelli Enriquez was named president of Safety Harbor, Fla.-based Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin...
Tech hiring continues to grow: Where healthcare ranks
Despite layoffs in Big Tech, the number of tech workers hired across American industries continues to grow. Here is where healthcare lines up compared to other sectors. These 10 industries had the most tech job postings in November, according to an analysis by CompTIA:. 1. Professional, scientific and technical services:...
Lifebridge, Tower Health and 8 other systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Detroit Medical Center seeks a market director of...
11 called-off hospital deals
Nearly a dozen hospital mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, affiliations and partnerships were unwound or called off throughout 2022. Below are 11 hospital deals called off since the beginning of the year:. 1. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica announced in November its exit from a joint venture with Welltower for 147 skilled nursing...
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
