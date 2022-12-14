Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank Americans for helping to fund the war against Russia. In a speech to Congress, he said the money is “not charity” but an “investment” in global security and democracy. The whirlwind visit was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. It was aimed at reinvigorating support for Ukraine at a time when there is concern that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies. Zelenskyy met earlier in the day with President Joe Biden in the White House.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO