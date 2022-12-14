ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 4:16 a.m. EST

Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank Americans for helping to fund the war against Russia. In a speech to Congress, he said the money is “not charity” but an “investment” in global security and democracy. The whirlwind visit was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. It was aimed at reinvigorating support for Ukraine at a time when there is concern that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies. Zelenskyy met earlier in the day with President Joe Biden in the White House.
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
CENTS® Powers Ecosystem at new Mississippi Cyber Center

By Light's CyberCENTS® supports the Mississippi Cyber Initiative, a collaboration of academic, private-sector, Federal, state, and local organizations to train the next generation of cyber warriors. MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On November 9, 2022, Mississippi State University (MSU) and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC)...
