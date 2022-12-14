Read full article on original website
Related
Oswego community remembers retired police officer who died after cancer battle
OSWEGO, Ill. — The Oswego Police Department and community are remembering retired Officer Keith Wilson, who died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 54. Wilson was an Oswego police officer for more than 20 years and retired in July 2017. He served as a traffic officer, school resource officer and was involved in […]
WSPY NEWS
Berwyn man sentenced in Kendall County drug case
A Berwyn man is being sentenced to six years in prison for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 22-year-old Frankie Davila pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Judge Robert Pilmer accepted the plea and the sentence. Davila is to report to prison next month. He'll have a year and half of parole after being released from prison.
2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across the state in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are now recommended for all in public indoor spaces. Much of the rest of...
WSPY NEWS
Two Aurora firefighters treated for minor injuries in chemical incident Thursday
Two Aurora firefighters had to be treated for minor injuries following a chemical incident Thursday morning in the 600 block of West Illinois Avenue. The Aurora Fire Department says there was no danger to the public when two chemicals accidentally were mixed causing a cloud of vapor to form at a facility. All fifty workers were evacuated safely.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead From Apparently Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Norwood Park
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead Thursday morning after suffering an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Norwood Park, marking the latest suicide this year in a department grappling with a mental health crisis. The officer, a 58-year-old woman, was discovered about 9:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of...
WSPY NEWS
Body found in Oswego identified as missing man
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
Algonquin man charged with trafficking cannabis into McHenry County following search warrants
An Algonquin man, who was out on bond for a drug charge, has been arrested and charged with trafficking a large amount of cannabis into McHenry County, prosecutors said. Steven B. Radak, 36, of Algonquin, was charged with cannabis trafficking over 2,000 grams, two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver over 2,000 grams and possession of cannabis over 2,000 grams.
Highland Park shooting: Father of accused shooter Robert Crimo III charged with reckless conduct
The accused Highland Park shooter's father has been charged with reckless conduct for helping his son get a FOID card.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
wlsam.com
Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud
Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
regionnewssource.org
Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
Family of Shoved York High School Student With Special Needs Declines Formal Police Investigation
The family of a York High School student with disabilities has determined they will not press charges after a video surfaced of the student being shoved and bullied by another student while others stood by and watched, a press release from the Elmhurst Police Department said. The incident, captured on...
wglc.net
Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized in southern LaSalle County
RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
CBS 2 Investigation on allegations against foster parents leads lawmaker to demand change
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A staggering discovery made by the CBS 2 Investigators has an Illinois State Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) calling for a new law.The team uncovered a pattern, dating back to 2016, of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services routinely closing abuse and neglect claims against foster care parents - classifying them as unfounded 90 percent of the time."There is a serious issue with DCFS," said Collins. "This is a child protective service, and these children don't feel protected."Collins knows about foster care abuse from her own personal life experience. She grew up in the DCFS system as...
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night. Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes...
Comments / 0