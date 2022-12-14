ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

WSPY NEWS

Berwyn man sentenced in Kendall County drug case

A Berwyn man is being sentenced to six years in prison for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 22-year-old Frankie Davila pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Judge Robert Pilmer accepted the plea and the sentence. Davila is to report to prison next month. He'll have a year and half of parole after being released from prison.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two Aurora firefighters treated for minor injuries in chemical incident Thursday

Two Aurora firefighters had to be treated for minor injuries following a chemical incident Thursday morning in the 600 block of West Illinois Avenue. The Aurora Fire Department says there was no danger to the public when two chemicals accidentally were mixed causing a cloud of vapor to form at a facility. All fifty workers were evacuated safely.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body found in Oswego identified as missing man

The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
OSWEGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Algonquin man charged with trafficking cannabis into McHenry County following search warrants

An Algonquin man, who was out on bond for a drug charge, has been arrested and charged with trafficking a large amount of cannabis into McHenry County, prosecutors said. Steven B. Radak, 36, of Algonquin, was charged with cannabis trafficking over 2,000 grams, two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver over 2,000 grams and possession of cannabis over 2,000 grams.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlsam.com

Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud

Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
regionnewssource.org

Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City

On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
CALUMET CITY, IL
wglc.net

Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized in southern LaSalle County

RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
ROUND LAKE, IL
starvedrock.media

Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator

A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Investigation on allegations against foster parents leads lawmaker to demand change

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A staggering discovery made by the CBS 2 Investigators has an Illinois State Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) calling for a new law.The team uncovered a pattern, dating back to 2016, of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services routinely closing abuse and neglect claims against foster care parents - classifying them as unfounded 90 percent of the time."There is a serious issue with DCFS," said Collins. "This is a child protective service, and these children don't feel protected."Collins knows about foster care abuse from her own personal life experience. She grew up in the DCFS system as...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night. Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes...
AURORA, IL

