ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cowboys admit former high draft pick isn’t ready with latest move

The Dallas Cowboys made a recent transaction that unfortunately admits a high draft pick on their roster isn’t quite ready. The Dallas Cowboys have fought through injury trials all season long. Just before the year even started, they lost offensive tackle, Tyron Smith, due to injury. Then, in Week 1, Dak Prescott went out with an injury that would lead to him missing five weeks of the season. And just this last week during pregame warmups, Terence Steele needed to be helped off the field with what was later confirmed as a torn ACL.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Browns beat the Ravens

The AFC playoff picture still has the Ravens likely in but winning the AFC North will be harder after losing to the Browns, who kept their slim hopes alive. Saturday’s game between the Browns and Ravens had AFC playoff implications like pretty much every other game of this potentially pivotal weekend of NFL action.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches

As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
FanSided

Pros and cons of the Braves letting Dansby Swanson walk

Only time will tell if the Atlanta Braves made the right decision letting Dansby Swanson walk. There are consequences to be had, good and bad, with the Atlanta Braves letting hometown hero Dansby Swanson walk in his free agency. Although he starred collegiately at Vanderbilt and was drafted No. 1...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
584K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy