The Dallas Cowboys made a recent transaction that unfortunately admits a high draft pick on their roster isn’t quite ready. The Dallas Cowboys have fought through injury trials all season long. Just before the year even started, they lost offensive tackle, Tyron Smith, due to injury. Then, in Week 1, Dak Prescott went out with an injury that would lead to him missing five weeks of the season. And just this last week during pregame warmups, Terence Steele needed to be helped off the field with what was later confirmed as a torn ACL.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO