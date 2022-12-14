Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Updated AFC playoff picture after the Bills best Dolphins in snowy ending
The AFC playoff picture has the Bills clinched and in control of the No. 1 seed with their win over the Dolphins, who still must hold off division rivals. It was anyone’s game on Saturday night as the Bills and Dolphins locked horns in Buffalo. Buffalo had the edge...
Cowboys admit former high draft pick isn’t ready with latest move
The Dallas Cowboys made a recent transaction that unfortunately admits a high draft pick on their roster isn’t quite ready. The Dallas Cowboys have fought through injury trials all season long. Just before the year even started, they lost offensive tackle, Tyron Smith, due to injury. Then, in Week 1, Dak Prescott went out with an injury that would lead to him missing five weeks of the season. And just this last week during pregame warmups, Terence Steele needed to be helped off the field with what was later confirmed as a torn ACL.
3 Colts to blame after blowing largest lead in NFL history
The Indianapolis Colts hold the distinction of blowing the largest lead in NFL history after losing 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings. Hare three members of the team most to blame. The Indianapolis Colts had the chance to pull off a huge upset in Week 15, hoping to keep their slim...
Aaron Rodgers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to force the Packers hand
These three teams could force the Green Bay Packers’ hands in forcing them to trade away quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers are 5-8 on the season, but they still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. However the season ends, the Packers will have an important offseason ahead of them.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Vikings complete historic NFL comeback
The Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime in Week 15. Here’s what the NFC playoff picture looks like. The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 15 with a shot to clinch the NFC North title for the first time since 2017....
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Colts legend Pat McAfee cannot believe what the hell happened in Minneapolis
Pat McAfee finding out about the Indianapolis Colts’ collapse to the Minnesota Vikings is the type of content the internet was made for. No matter if this is remembered as The Second Minneapolis Miracle or The Great Indianapolis Collapse, Pat McAfee was in utter disbelief of the outcome, whilst tucked away in a Las Vegas broadcasting booth.
Refs stop Bills-Dolphins game over fans throwing snowballs: Best memes and tweets
The snow in Buffalo did become a factor during the Bills game against the Dolphins with snowballs forcing a stoppage in play. Throughout the day, NFL fans and media wondered how the weather would impact Saturday night’s game between the Bills and the Dolphins. There was snow on the...
Predicting the rest of the Cowboys 2022 schedule, playoff positioning
The Dallas Cowboys are in the thick of the stretch run. Here is a prediction for how they will fare and a look at their first round in the 2022 playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys have, once again, entered the stretch run as one of the more formidable and complete teams in the NFL.
UCLA’s chances of landing D.J. Uiagalelei in portal have taken massive hit
UCLA is probably not going to end up landing former Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in the transfer portal now. Once thought to be a fantastic fit in the transfer portal, do not count on former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei heading back to his native Southern California to go play for UCLA.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Browns beat the Ravens
The AFC playoff picture still has the Ravens likely in but winning the AFC North will be harder after losing to the Browns, who kept their slim hopes alive. Saturday’s game between the Browns and Ravens had AFC playoff implications like pretty much every other game of this potentially pivotal weekend of NFL action.
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches
As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
Bills embrace the snow in victory over Dolphins: Best memes and tweets
Josh Allen and the Bills punched their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Dolphins in a snowy game that had NFL fans captivated. There’s just something magical about a football game played in the snow. Every yard is that much tougher. And every moment is that much more dramatic.
Pros and cons of the Braves letting Dansby Swanson walk
Only time will tell if the Atlanta Braves made the right decision letting Dansby Swanson walk. There are consequences to be had, good and bad, with the Atlanta Braves letting hometown hero Dansby Swanson walk in his free agency. Although he starred collegiately at Vanderbilt and was drafted No. 1...
