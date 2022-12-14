Read full article on original website
interlochenpublicradio.org
Commercial fishing in the Great Lakes could see some changes. Not everyone’s on board.
For the past 37 years, an agreement between the State of Michigan, the federal government, and five sovereign tribal nations has guided commercial fishing regulations in parts of the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes Consent Decree applies to waters ceded by tribal nations in 1836. It’s meant to prevent overharvesting...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park to host remote artist residencies in 2023
HOUGHTON, MICH. -- Isle Royale National Park is once again giving artists the chance to unplug and find inspiration in the remote island archipelago’s unspoiled wilderness and rich history. The national park in Lake Superior will soon be accepting applications for its 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program, offering writers, composers, and...
Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw
Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay for second time, issue under review by Michigan AG
NORTHPORT, MI – There’s a barge with a crane sitting atop the vessel currently resting on Great Lakes bottomlands in Grand Traverse Bay for the second time in as many years. The barge owned by Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City has for 18 months been anchored offshore...
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022 In West Michigan
As 2022 is coming to an end, we now know what the top baby names are for boys and girls in West Michigan. Corewell Health says they delivered nearly 7,400 babies at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital this year. They have come out with a list of the top 10 girls'...
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Soo Locks’ MacArthur Lock to close until April for seasonal repair, maintenance
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – The Soo Locks’ MacArthur Lock is set to close to marine traffic for several months. The smaller of the Upper Peninsula facility’s two locks will be closed from 7 a.m. on Dec. 17 through 12:01 a.m. on April 24, 2023, while work crews perform critical maintenance.
Up North Voice
Winter pruning tips for healthier trees
REGION – It’s easy to think that yardwork is over during snow season, but there’s a perfect winter task waiting if you’re itching to get outdoors – pruning. Pruning is more than just giving your trees and shrubs a trim. Sure, whacking branch ends off will make a tree neater, but a bit of technique will help ensure its health and vitality. Pruning removes damaged or sick parts of trees and can stimulate new growth and fruit production.
Macomb County man wins $500K lottery prize; ‘I have been through a lot the past few years’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has been having a tough time plans to help out his family after he won a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. “I have been through a lot the past few years, so winning means...
wnmufm.org
Governor Whitmer Awards Match on Main Grant Program Funds
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the next rounds of “Match on Main” grant program funds for 35-communities, including 3 in the Upper Peninsula. Twenty-five thousand dollars each has been awarded to Marquette’s Great Northern Title & Abstract, Incorporated, Hancock’s Red Jacket Enterprises, LLC, and Sault Ste Marie’s Prim Aesthetics.
To The Point: Whitmer, Gilchrist, State Sen. Nesbitt
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 17.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
