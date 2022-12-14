Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
JoJo Earle, former Alabama WR, announces commitment to Big 12 school
JoJo Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season at Alabama. In 2022, Earle appeared in 8 games, making 12 catches for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Those were slightly better numbers than he posted as a freshman in 2021. Now, though, it appears...
What Nick Saban Said After Alabama's First Sugar Bowl Practice
Everything the Alabama head coach had to say as the Crimson Tide began preparations for Kansas State and the Sugar Bowl.
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?
Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud ready to put his head down and grind at Alabama
Jordan Renaud is set to enroll at the University of Alabama in January, and he is ready to put in work behind the scenes. Renaud is a product of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas, but he is originally from Florida. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites.
C.M. Newton Classic – a ‘slam dunk’ for Birmingham economic development
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two top 15 college basketball teams are set to tip off Saturday right here in Birmingham as Gonzaga takes on Alabama. City leaders say the sold-out game is a slam dunk to continue development and growth for Birmingham and beyond. It’s all part of the second annual C.M. Newton Classic to […]
Alabama Men's Basketball Becoming a Big-Ticket Team
Demand growing to see the Crimson Tide host Gonzaga in C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Birmingham, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 20:30:00.
Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
Jefferson Co. Commission recognizes Ramsay Rams for 5-A State Championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission recognized the Ramsay Rams varsity high school football team on Thursday for its 2022 5-A State Championship. Commissioner Sheila Tyson made the special presentation during the Jefferson County Commission meeting. Because championship rings are so expensive, the commission also donated a few...
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Aliceville, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pickens County High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
