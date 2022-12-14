ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
JoJo Earle, former Alabama WR, announces commitment to Big 12 school

JoJo Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season at Alabama. In 2022, Earle appeared in 8 games, making 12 catches for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Those were slightly better numbers than he posted as a freshman in 2021. Now, though, it appears...
FORT WORTH, TX
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson Co. Commission recognizes Ramsay Rams for 5-A State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission recognized the Ramsay Rams varsity high school football team on Thursday for its 2022 5-A State Championship. Commissioner Sheila Tyson made the special presentation during the Jefferson County Commission meeting. Because championship rings are so expensive, the commission also donated a few...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
Aliceville, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ALICEVILLE, AL
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations

A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL

