Woman Dumps Her Mother’s Deceased Body Into a River In South Carolina, Steals Nearly $70,000 Social Security Benefits

4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
WLOS.com
Haywood County mom gets 16-29 months in meth toxicity death of infant son
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son and was sentenced to 16-29 months. In November 2020, 24-year-old Ashley Grasty was living in her grandfather's home in Canton with her infant son Camden...
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
‘I promise, I’ll do better’: Man who stole Santa statue apologizes to South Carolina restaurant owner
The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside Bonjour Main, a restaurant in downtown Greenville, apologized to the business' owner Thursday and promised to rectify his choice.
FOX Carolina
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
WYFF4.com
No heat for some residents at Upstate apartment complex, requests to fix have not been answered, they say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As temperatures drop, some residents at an Upstate apartment complex said they haven't had heat for months. They say requests to fix it have not been answered. Boulder Creek Apartments are a part of Section 8 housing. They're located off Furman Hall Road in Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for 3 accused of stealing almost $8,000 worth of glasses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help identifying three suspects wanted in connection to a theft at Lens Crafters. Police said on Dec. 11, the three suspects stole over over $7,800 worth of glasses and left in a newer model BMW with what appears to be a dealer tag.
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
WYFF4.com
SC teen arrested for giving marijuana edible to student who became unresponsive at school, sheriff says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate teen is facing charges after giving another student a marijuana edible causing that student to become unresponsive, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a school in Newberry County on Dec. 12 about a student who was...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
wspa.com
Upstate Santa thief apologizes
The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside Bonjour Main, a restaurant in downtown Greenville, apologized to the business' owner Thursday and promised to rectify his choice. ONLY ON 7: Upstate Santa thief apologizes. The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside Bonjour Main, a restaurant...
Pedestrian hit, killed on interstate in Greenville Co.
A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on an interstate in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
WYFF4.com
Chance meeting with dad at South Carolina gas station leads to son’s $200,000 lottery win
ANDERSON, S.C. — When an Anderson man spotted his dad’s car at a local convenience store and stopped in to say hi, he didn’t know he was in for a surprise, too. At the MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson, the son bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
WYFF4.com
Drone being used to harass students undergoing trauma therapy in Asheville, organization says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina organization that offers care and horse therapy for children and youth who have experienced trauma says the facility is being harassed by a drone. Eliada Home, Inc., in Asheville, supports and protects children and youth in the community that may have experienced trauma.
FOX Carolina
Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley
Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Furman Professor is now suing the university. Final Day of Operation Coat Drive. Updated: 5...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford County Arrests After Fleeing Deputies
Rutherford County -- December 14, 2022: In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10th, 2022, Deputy Dylan Chapman, Deputy Jonathan Clayton,. and Deputy Caleb Buitron of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office were conducting a routine patrol in the Harris Community. Deputy Chapman, while on patrol on US 221 South, attempted to pull over a motorcycle operated by Joshua Freeman, 31, of Forest City, for a number of registration and traffic offenses. The driver ignored the Deputies' orders to pull over and instead led them on a chase. The motorist proceeded south on 221 into South Carolina and eventually stopped at Dove Ridge Lane. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. The driver was captured by the sheriff's deputies. When he was finally apprehended, deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took him to the detention facility. After Joshua Freeman is extradited back to North Carolina, he will be served with the following warrants:
wspa.com
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
