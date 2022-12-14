ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Florien flusters Panthers, Blackcats press, rebound way to victory

MOSS BLUFF — Merryville surged early in the third quarter, but Florien crashed the boards in the second half to pull away for a 61-38 win Friday night at the Sam Houston Tournament. Down 35-22 at the break, the Panthers settled down and went on an 8-2 run. Avery...
MERRYVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Off to visit Mississippi Cowgirls, Cowboys take brief trip

After spending a brief time at home, the McNeese State basketball teams are heading back on the road. The Cowgirls (3-6) open a two-game road trip at noon today at Ole Miss before heading to Texas Tech on Monday. The Cowboys (3-8) are off to Southern Mississippi for a Sunday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ragin’ Cajuns win fifth straight, Cowboys say they’re close

Signs of improvement ended in sighs of disappointment at the Legacy Center. In front of a season-best crowd of 2,101 Thursday night, the Cowboys fought Interstate 10 foe Louisiana-Lafayette in a spirited contest worthy of a rivalry. Down the stretch it was the 10-1 Ragin’ Cajuns who made enough plays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Iowa stays unbeaten, holds off Tors by one point to reach final

IOWA — The host Iowa Yellow Jackets passed their first test of the season, hanging on for a 65-64 win over Sulphur Friday night in the semifinal round of their Mallett Builders Tournament. Iowa improved to 9-0, its first win by a single-digit margin. The Yellow Jackets will face...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Robert Devon Martin

Robert Devon Martin passed peacefully Oct. 30, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Spalitta, Robin Ramey, Diane Merhgut (preceded by Debbie, Dru and Missy); brother, Gary Dean Martin; sister-in-law, Beverly Martin; and countless nieces nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. His legacy continues. Bob was born and raised in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph

The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2022. James Allen Henry, 42, DeRidder: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; 2 counts operating vehicle with a suspended license; 4 counts misdemeanor probation detainer; instate detainer. Heidi Strange Smith, 29,...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Separate crashes in Allen Parish claim the lives of two

Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating two separate vehicle crashes that happened in Allen Parish Friday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people. Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 10 just west of Callahan Road at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday that claimed the life of 80-year-old Phillip L. Veazey of Oberlin.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Extra day added to holiday break for Calcasieu students

The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend the Christmas holiday break by one day at Tuesday’s meeting. Calcasieu Parish students will begin their holiday break on Monday, Dec. 19 and return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Initially, the break was scheduled to begin for students on...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

CPSO captain chosen to head school security

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain William “Bill” Sommers has been chosen to be the new director of security for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. This is a new position that was developed by CPSB and CPSO as a response to the recent nationwide uptick in gun violence at schools. “As you’re all well aware, the security of our schools is a high priority nationwide, and of course, in the Calcasieu Parish school system,” said CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “CPSB has always been proactive in ensuring that our students are in a safe educational environment.”
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday with widespread rain on Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we get closer to Christmas there is no shortage of active weather coming! First focusing on Saturday night, we’ll have some very chilly weather. This is because we’ll have cloud-free conditions and winds that weaken into the night. This combination will create lows close to freezing along the I-10 corridor, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than that the further north you are. So it would be good idea to bring in plants that don’t do well in the cold.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

AT&T service interruption leaves many in SW La. without phone service, email use

Damaged fiber cables have caused AT&T-provided service outages around Southwest Louisiana — including at the American Press‘ downtown offices. A statement from AT&T reads “our technicians are working as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs to two fiber cables. These fiber cuts are affecting internet and wireless services for some customers in the Lake Charles area.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA

