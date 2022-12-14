Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Florien flusters Panthers, Blackcats press, rebound way to victory
MOSS BLUFF — Merryville surged early in the third quarter, but Florien crashed the boards in the second half to pull away for a 61-38 win Friday night at the Sam Houston Tournament. Down 35-22 at the break, the Panthers settled down and went on an 8-2 run. Avery...
Lake Charles American Press
Off to visit Mississippi Cowgirls, Cowboys take brief trip
After spending a brief time at home, the McNeese State basketball teams are heading back on the road. The Cowgirls (3-6) open a two-game road trip at noon today at Ole Miss before heading to Texas Tech on Monday. The Cowboys (3-8) are off to Southern Mississippi for a Sunday...
Lake Charles American Press
Ragin’ Cajuns win fifth straight, Cowboys say they’re close
Signs of improvement ended in sighs of disappointment at the Legacy Center. In front of a season-best crowd of 2,101 Thursday night, the Cowboys fought Interstate 10 foe Louisiana-Lafayette in a spirited contest worthy of a rivalry. Down the stretch it was the 10-1 Ragin’ Cajuns who made enough plays...
Lake Charles American Press
Iowa stays unbeaten, holds off Tors by one point to reach final
IOWA — The host Iowa Yellow Jackets passed their first test of the season, hanging on for a 65-64 win over Sulphur Friday night in the semifinal round of their Mallett Builders Tournament. Iowa improved to 9-0, its first win by a single-digit margin. The Yellow Jackets will face...
Lake Charles American Press
Robert Devon Martin
Robert Devon Martin passed peacefully Oct. 30, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Spalitta, Robin Ramey, Diane Merhgut (preceded by Debbie, Dru and Missy); brother, Gary Dean Martin; sister-in-law, Beverly Martin; and countless nieces nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. His legacy continues. Bob was born and raised in Lake...
KPLC TV
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
theadvocate.com
New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2022. James Allen Henry, 42, DeRidder: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; 2 counts operating vehicle with a suspended license; 4 counts misdemeanor probation detainer; instate detainer. Heidi Strange Smith, 29,...
Lake Charles American Press
Separate crashes in Allen Parish claim the lives of two
Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating two separate vehicle crashes that happened in Allen Parish Friday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people. Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 10 just west of Callahan Road at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday that claimed the life of 80-year-old Phillip L. Veazey of Oberlin.
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Lake Charles American Press
Extra day added to holiday break for Calcasieu students
The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend the Christmas holiday break by one day at Tuesday’s meeting. Calcasieu Parish students will begin their holiday break on Monday, Dec. 19 and return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Initially, the break was scheduled to begin for students on...
Lake Charles American Press
CPSO captain chosen to head school security
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain William “Bill” Sommers has been chosen to be the new director of security for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. This is a new position that was developed by CPSB and CPSO as a response to the recent nationwide uptick in gun violence at schools. “As you’re all well aware, the security of our schools is a high priority nationwide, and of course, in the Calcasieu Parish school system,” said CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “CPSB has always been proactive in ensuring that our students are in a safe educational environment.”
KPLC TV
Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by off-duty police officer last month
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A teenager has died after being struck while crossing Westwood Road last month. Aiden Shotwell, a freshman at Westlake High School, was 14 years old. An off-duty Westlake police officer hit Aiden on Nov. 12. Aiden was attempting to cross Westwood Road (La. 378), just south of Phillips Road.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday with widespread rain on Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we get closer to Christmas there is no shortage of active weather coming! First focusing on Saturday night, we’ll have some very chilly weather. This is because we’ll have cloud-free conditions and winds that weaken into the night. This combination will create lows close to freezing along the I-10 corridor, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than that the further north you are. So it would be good idea to bring in plants that don’t do well in the cold.
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
KPLC TV
‘She was always happy’: Family of Draya Guillory remember her as investigation continues
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A little girl lost her life to gun violence. Another arrest was made this week in connection to the tragic accident, but one daunting question remains: why did this happen?. “Draya was a beautiful smart girl,” her aunt, Kaitlyn Oceguera said. “She was always happy....
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Lake Charles American Press
AT&T service interruption leaves many in SW La. without phone service, email use
Damaged fiber cables have caused AT&T-provided service outages around Southwest Louisiana — including at the American Press‘ downtown offices. A statement from AT&T reads “our technicians are working as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs to two fiber cables. These fiber cuts are affecting internet and wireless services for some customers in the Lake Charles area.”
