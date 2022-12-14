Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New YorkReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
CNET
That Viral Dance From Netflix Hit 'Wednesday' Has Taken Over TikTok
Need some new moves? Tune in to Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, and take notes. In episode 4 of the monster hit, Wednesday Addams shows off some seriously iconic moves during a dance at Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts where she keeps busy being sarcastic and trying to halt a beast on a murder spree. And the internet has taken notice.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
CNET
Does 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Have a Post-Credits Scene?
The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water landed in theaters Friday, giving us a fresh visual treat from legendary director James Cameron. The sequel picks up the story threads from the 2009 original, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña back as Na'vi heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri. It's also...
CNET
Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2022
As December ticks on, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
CNET
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Is the First Film I'd Want to Watch in a VR Headset
There was a moment, sometime in the first hour of watching James Cameron's newest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, that I turned my head to the side. I don't know what I was doing. I think I was trying to look around the room I was in, a cavern the Na'vi were hiding in. I thought I'd see the other details. I was in a movie theater, of course. A towering Imax screen in front of me, 3D glasses on. This has never happened to me before.
CNET
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Messy DC Cameo Explained as Movie Hits HBO Max
Black Adam came to HBO Max on Friday, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concluded its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
CNET
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Feels Like a 3-Hour Disney Ride
Last month my family and I visited Disney World for the first time. Our favorite ride was Avatar: Flight of Passage, a five-minute virtual experience that puts you on the back of a dragon-like Banshee to fly over the mountains of Pandora. I climbed onto a seat that bucked and...
CNET
David Harbour on Mental Health, Running and Supporting Others This Holiday Season
As the days grow shorter and nights begin to feel endless, finding solace in the dark winter days can be hard. Finding an activity that provides some peace of mind is more important than ever in these months. Stranger Things and Violent Night star David Harbour found his escape by running.
