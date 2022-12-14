ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That Viral Dance From Netflix Hit 'Wednesday' Has Taken Over TikTok

Need some new moves? Tune in to Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, and take notes. In episode 4 of the monster hit, Wednesday Addams shows off some seriously iconic moves during a dance at Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts where she keeps busy being sarcastic and trying to halt a beast on a murder spree. And the internet has taken notice.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Does 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water landed in theaters Friday, giving us a fresh visual treat from legendary director James Cameron. The sequel picks up the story threads from the 2009 original, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña back as Na'vi heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri. It's also...
Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2022

As December ticks on, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Is the First Film I'd Want to Watch in a VR Headset

There was a moment, sometime in the first hour of watching James Cameron's newest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, that I turned my head to the side. I don't know what I was doing. I think I was trying to look around the room I was in, a cavern the Na'vi were hiding in. I thought I'd see the other details. I was in a movie theater, of course. A towering Imax screen in front of me, 3D glasses on. This has never happened to me before.
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Messy DC Cameo Explained as Movie Hits HBO Max

Black Adam came to HBO Max on Friday, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concluded its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Feels Like a 3-Hour Disney Ride

Last month my family and I visited Disney World for the first time. Our favorite ride was Avatar: Flight of Passage, a five-minute virtual experience that puts you on the back of a dragon-like Banshee to fly over the mountains of Pandora. I climbed onto a seat that bucked and...

