KSNB Local4
New brain surgery technology to improve patient outcomes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brian tumors in adults and children.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Mammography merges with Midwest Imaging
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Mammography merged with Midwest Imaging in Grand Island on Thursday. Both businesses are owned by Mary Lanning Healthcare. The move allows Mary Lanning Healthcare to provide x-ray, ultrasound, MRI and CT, along with mammography, under one roof at MLH Midwest Imaging, 730 N. Diers Avenue, Grand Island.
foodsafetynews.com
Nebraska’s child labor case is settled without involving JBS beef plant
The JBS Beef Plant in Grand Island, NE, the end-user in an apparent child labor scheme, is not being touched by the civil enforcement action. The labor contractor JBS was using, however, is named by a Consent Order and Judgment signed by federal Judge John M. Gerrard. For the labor...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
Holdrege man sentenced to prison on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Negley to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino weeks away from opening
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino facility is likely to open before 2023 in Grand Island. It will be on the concourse of Fonner Park. It will have 300 machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, snacks and a club section; and table games will be added later. Grand Island...
KSNB Local4
25 years of toy giveaways from the Heartland United Way
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For some, Christmas time can bring a great deal of stress because of finances, especially this year with inflation sky-high. But for the 25th year, the Heartland United Way along with several community partners helped take a little of that stress away. All day Friday, families were able to go to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park to shop for presents for their kids.
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
KSNB Local4
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
KSNB Local4
Social and educational spaces in city of Blue Hill support childhood development, economic growth
BLUE HILL, Neb. (Press Release) - Innovative leadership in the city of Blue Hill bolstered recent support for a new aquatic center and a hub for early childhood development, earning ongoing recognition from the State of Nebraska. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s ongoing membership...
KETV.com
I-80 west-bound remains closed at North Platte
A winter blizzard crippling Colorado and whipping thru Wyoming and western Nebraska put the brakes on thousands of travelers and truck drivers in the Midwest. "We've got guys that are stuck out in Wyoming and western Nebraska further yet and then here and they said it's just a mess," said Ty Jamison. He's heading to California and pulled over in Grand Island Tuesday night like hundreds of other drivers.
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
kfornow.com
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls wrestling repeats as Flatwater Fracas champions
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas featured the second year where girls wrestling programs competed in the tournament. Six girls teams made the trip to the Hearland Events Center this year. Grand Island Senior High was the inaugural team champions in 2021. This year, the Islanders bested...
KSNB Local4
Texas cop recommended as new Grand Island police chief
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Mayor Roger Steele is recommending a Texas policeman to take over as Grand Island police chief. In a memo to the city council, Steele recommended Jarrell, TX, Police Chief Kevin Denney to take over after current chief Robert Falldorf retires from the Grand Island force next month. If the council approves Denney at next Tuesday’s meeting, he would start January 16, 2023, at a salary of $156,138.
KSNB Local4
GICC girls basketball unable to crusade past Lincoln Christian
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island girls basketball hosted Lincoln Christian Friday. The Crusaders from Lincoln defeated GICC 40-27. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
