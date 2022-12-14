Read full article on original website
Vuori's Secret Holiday Sale Includes Deals Up To 40% Off Leggings, Joggers, and More
Whether you're in a last-minute holiday gift rush (happens to the best of us) or you're just looking to treat yourself as another year wraps up, there are secret sales galore on the internet during the holiday season. Included in that list? Vuori, who makes a pair of joggers that literally made our top ten list.
TODAY.com
J.Crew's End of Season holiday sale is here — and we found deals as low as $16
Whether you're still making some last-minute holiday purchases or stocking up on gifts for yourself (and why not? You deserve it!), there's most likely a sale going on for whatever you're looking for. If it happens to be updating your winter wardrobe, you're in some serious luck — J.Crew just kicked off its End-of-Season Sale, and these deals are white hot.
housebeautiful.com
MacKenzie-Childs End-of-Year Sale 2022: Get Items Up to 50% Off
Good news for all of you who missed out on MacKenzie-Childs Black Friday sale: the brand is hosting an end-of-year flash sale right now with prices up to 50% off. The flash sale starts on December 16th and ends on the 20th, but we wouldn't be surprised if items start selling out on the first day. Why? Because the grandmillenial brand rarely goes on sale, so when a sale does occasionally happen, products sell out quickly.
CNET
13 Deals at All-Time Low Prices That Make Great Gifts (and Arrive Before Christmas)
If you've still got a few folks to check off your holiday gift list after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you can nab some of the year's best prices if you know where to look. Sales are continuing on a bunch of popular products and, in some cases, you can pick items up at their best prices ever even if you missed out late last month.
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CNET
Make Your Own Distilled Water at Home and Cut Down Your Grocery Bill
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It has a variety of uses in medical settings and at home. And while you can certainly buy distilled water at the grocery store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own since you can actually save money by making it at home. It's super easy to do and you can use materials you already have laying around the house -- all you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
CNET
Free Food and Restaurant Deals You Can Score This Holiday Season
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it's not surprising if you find your wallet a little bare. Thankfully, many restaurant chains are offering diners the chance to refuel while giving their bank accounts a break with freebies, discounts, exclusive menu items and more. View the growing list of...
CNET
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even benefit from one of the best prices of the year.
CNET
Limited-Time Woot Blowout Takes Hundreds Off New and Refurb iPad and MacBook Models
Apple makes some of the best laptops and tablets on the market, but they certainly aren't the cheapest. If you want to score a recent Apple device without breaking the bank, often refurbished sales are the way to go. For a limited time, Woot is heavily discounting several MacBook and iPad models with prices from as little as $125, making now the perfect time to upgrade your gear.
Elle
Nordstrom's Glam Up Days Sale Is Slashing Prices On Beauty Products
Did you forget about your favorite Holiday? That's right– it's the Nordstrom Glam Up Days Sale. The Holidays are nearly here, and–surprise, surprise–we're still not finished shopping. With just nine days left until your sister guilt trips you about her gift being“lost in the mail” it's time to get serious about last-minute gifting. And as luck would have it, Nordstrom is offering daily beauty deals from now through the end of the year. Not sure what to get your new colleague, or that distant family member you've only met twice? Beauty gifts are tried-and-true presents that everyone would be happy to receive.
moneysavingmom.com
Yankee Candle Gift Set only $10!
Wow! This is a great deal on this Yankee Candle Gift Set!. Walmart has this Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Signature Small Tumbler Set for just $10 right now!. That’s just $3.33 per candle which is a HOT deal. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose...
moneysavingmom.com
Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Set only $27!
Oh my goodness! These Squishmallows Travel Sets are SO cute!. Walmart has these Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Sets with 18″ Luggage and 10″ Plush Backpack for only $27 right now!. There are four colors to choose from. These are SO cute and would make such a great gift idea.
Essence
The It Bags of 2023
Every few eras, a new “it bag” comes along to grab the spotlight. We had the Fendi baguette, the Balenciaga Cargole shoulder bag, and the Diesel mini bag. There’s always that one bag someone wears to the party that instantly catches your eye. I remember the first time seeing a Diesel mini bag on a girl’s wrist and watched it as she walked across the room until it disappeared with her into the crowd. That’s the “it bag” effect. As the New Year is looming hopefully upon us, many are Marie Condo-ing closets and conceptualizing their new personas to go along with their fresh slate. Having an “it bag” can instantly elevate style and the most basic of basic outfits (nothing wrong with that, though, no shade.)
Harper's Bazaar
How to stop yourself from mindlessly buying clothes
How often do you find yourself on the sofa, mindlessly shopping for clothes when you’re bored? For many of us, the experience of buying clothes has evolved to become a 24/7 non-stop source of entertainment. But, research shows that shopping like this doesn’t actually make us happier. So why do we still do it? And more importantly, how can we slow down?
housebeautiful.com
Garcelle Beauvais Shares Her Top 10 Holiday Picks from Target
Christmas is quickly approaching, and this is your last weekend to pick up gifts. So naturally, your House Beautiful shopping team is thinking all things Christmas shopping. To get in the spirit, we chatted with Garcelle Beauvais about last-minute holiday gifts from Target. That's right—the acclaimed actress is just as obsessed with Tar-jay as we are—and shared some of her secrets to shopping there for last-minute holiday essentials, stocking stuffers, and that final gift for the hardest person on your list.
Elle
Kristin Cavallari’s Holiday Gift Guide
Despite waxing nostalgic about the glory days of Laguna Beach on her new podcast Back to the Beach, Kristin Cavallari has come a long way from Southern California. Now based in Nashville, she’s the founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Uncommon James—which spans jewelry, home goods, and clean skincare—and is currently wrapping up her third cookbook, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking, due out in April, a follow-up to her two New York Times bestsellers, True Comfort and True Roots.
10 of the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon
How much do Lululemon leggings cost? Can you buy Lululemon on Amazon? Are there Lululemon knockoffs? These Lululemon dupes are ridiculously similar to the real thing. Here are 10 of the best Lululemon knockoffs on Amazon.
Cheese, Sausage and Sweet Treats: The Best Gourmet Food Box That Ships Fast
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Still searching for that “just right” holiday gift? Or perhaps you’re looking for some type of shareable food gift to bring to a holiday party for your friends or to impress your in-laws. Time is running out, but […]
In Style
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.
