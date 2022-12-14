Former Norfolk police chief did not get St. Louis job

ST. LOUIS (WAVY) – Norfolk’s former police chief Larry Boone will not be the next police chief for St. Louis, Missouri.

The city announced Tuesday night that it had narrowed down its search to two finalists, which included Boone. The other candidate is Robert Tracy, a police chief in Wilmington, Delaware with 30 years of law enforcement experience. The search has taken a year and received dozens of applicants, according to WAVY’s sister station in Missouri.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Tracy was selected.

“After a competitive national search, multiple listening sessions, a public survey and a successful town hall, I am proud to announce that St. Louis has selected Chief Robert Tracy as our next chief of police,” Jones said. “Chief Tracy has a proven record of reducing violent crime. He has done so in multiple cities and I believe that he can do [that] here.”

Boone began his career with the Norfolk Police Department in 1989. It ended this past April, after he abruptly retired.

Boone was also in the running to become Cincinnati, Ohio’s next police chief. According to media reports , Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge was offered the job there.

