ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Former Norfolk police chief did not get St. Louis job

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JRsW_0jiGN23k00

ST. LOUIS (WAVY) – Norfolk’s former police chief Larry Boone will not be the next police chief for St. Louis, Missouri.

The city announced Tuesday night that it had narrowed down its search to two finalists, which included Boone. The other candidate is Robert Tracy, a police chief in Wilmington, Delaware with 30 years of law enforcement experience. The search has taken a year and received dozens of applicants, according to WAVY’s sister station in Missouri.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Tracy was selected.

“After a competitive national search, multiple listening sessions, a public survey and a successful town hall, I am proud to announce that St. Louis has selected Chief Robert Tracy as our next chief of police,” Jones said. “Chief Tracy has a proven record of reducing violent crime. He has done so in multiple cities and I believe that he can do [that] here.”

Previous coverage: Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for St. Louis police chief position

Boone began his career with the Norfolk Police Department in 1989. It ended this past April, after he abruptly retired.

Only on 10: What led to the exit of Norfolk’s former police chief

Boone was also in the running to become Cincinnati, Ohio’s next police chief. According to media reports , Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge was offered the job there.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 14

Southern Boy Moneyship Music/ The New KRU Records
3d ago

PRIDE came before the fall and warning comes before DESTRUCTION.. His ARROGANCE was NO EXCEPTION. God will not be mocked💯🎯

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula …. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula All-Star Classic Kiahnna Patterson and Ricky Matthews report. Portsmouth police investigate two...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle:...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k to fraudsters

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved. Suffolk’s National Night Out event included in top …...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. When they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy