25 years of toy giveaways from the Heartland United Way
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For some, Christmas time can bring a great deal of stress because of finances, especially this year with inflation sky-high. But for the 25th year, the Heartland United Way along with several community partners helped take a little of that stress away. All day Friday, families were able to go to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park to shop for presents for their kids.
Hastings Police help kids pick gifts during ‘Shop with a Cop’
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department was able to spread some holiday cheer with its ‘Shop with a Cop’ event on Tuesday. Local youth met up with HPD for an evening of shopping at Walmart. From toy cars to clothes, the children were able to pick out the items they needed or wanted along with some snacks.
Tri-City museums hold annual Food Fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Museums in the Tri-Cities are duking it out, but all for a good cause. The 16th annual Tri-City Food Fight is underway until the end of the month. The goal is to collect as many non-perishable foods for a food pantry in their community; and of course bragging rights.
YMCA to transition management of PAC2 Center back to Mary Lanning Healthcare
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Recent conversations between Mary Lanning Healthcare and the YMCA concerning the PAC2 Center building have resulted in MLH agreeing to manage the daycare operation. MLH has always been the owner of the PAC2 building, 711 N. Colorado Avenue. The YMCA has operated a non-profit childcare center...
Grand Island Mammography merges with Midwest Imaging
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Mammography merged with Midwest Imaging in Grand Island on Thursday. Both businesses are owned by Mary Lanning Healthcare. The move allows Mary Lanning Healthcare to provide x-ray, ultrasound, MRI and CT, along with mammography, under one roof at MLH Midwest Imaging, 730 N. Diers Avenue, Grand Island.
‘Densel’s Dream’ nearing completion in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people traveling into Grand Island on Highway 281, they may notice a new art installation going up. “Densel’s Dream” is in its final stages of being completely installed. The public art display is located straight west of Bickford Cottage on Woodridge Boulevard...
Grand Island girls wrestling repeats as Flatwater Fracas champions
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas featured the second year where girls wrestling programs competed in the tournament. Six girls teams made the trip to the Hearland Events Center this year. Grand Island Senior High was the inaugural team champions in 2021. This year, the Islanders bested...
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
Texas cop recommended as new Grand Island police chief
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Mayor Roger Steele is recommending a Texas policeman to take over as Grand Island police chief. In a memo to the city council, Steele recommended Jarrell, TX, Police Chief Kevin Denney to take over after current chief Robert Falldorf retires from the Grand Island force next month. If the council approves Denney at next Tuesday’s meeting, he would start January 16, 2023, at a salary of $156,138.
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
Grand Island boys basketball succumbs to Lincoln Southeast
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island boys basketball traveled to face Lincoln Southeast Friday. The Islanders were out-matched by the Knights in a 67-23. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Social and educational spaces in city of Blue Hill support childhood development, economic growth
BLUE HILL, Neb. (Press Release) - Innovative leadership in the city of Blue Hill bolstered recent support for a new aquatic center and a hub for early childhood development, earning ongoing recognition from the State of Nebraska. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s ongoing membership...
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
New brain surgery technology to improve patient outcomes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brian tumors in adults and children.
GICC girls basketball unable to crusade past Lincoln Christian
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island girls basketball hosted Lincoln Christian Friday. The Crusaders from Lincoln defeated GICC 40-27. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball holds off Central City
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City made the trek down to Doniphan Friday. The Cardinals rose to the occasion, winning 64-60 over the Bison. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Ummel overcomes adversity, lives out basketball dream playing for Cedar Hollow
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Basketball is a unifying sport. “They just see her glow when she gets to play basketball,” Cedar Hollows girls basketball coach Haley Beckstead. “I like get goosebumps thinking about it.”. In Grand Island, Sophie Ummel got the chance to join a team and...
GICC boys basketball wins Battle of Crusaders over Lincoln Christian
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball hosted Lincoln Christian in a Battle of Crusaders Friday. GICC earned a 48-38 victory on home court. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Wood River girls basketball roosts three-point win over Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Neb. (KSNB) - Blue Hill girls basketball hosted Wood River Friday. The Eagles outlasted the Bobcats in a 45-42 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
