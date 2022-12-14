GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For some, Christmas time can bring a great deal of stress because of finances, especially this year with inflation sky-high. But for the 25th year, the Heartland United Way along with several community partners helped take a little of that stress away. All day Friday, families were able to go to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park to shop for presents for their kids.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO