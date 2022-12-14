ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

25 years of toy giveaways from the Heartland United Way

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For some, Christmas time can bring a great deal of stress because of finances, especially this year with inflation sky-high. But for the 25th year, the Heartland United Way along with several community partners helped take a little of that stress away. All day Friday, families were able to go to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park to shop for presents for their kids.
Hastings Police help kids pick gifts during ‘Shop with a Cop’

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department was able to spread some holiday cheer with its ‘Shop with a Cop’ event on Tuesday. Local youth met up with HPD for an evening of shopping at Walmart. From toy cars to clothes, the children were able to pick out the items they needed or wanted along with some snacks.
Tri-City museums hold annual Food Fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Museums in the Tri-Cities are duking it out, but all for a good cause. The 16th annual Tri-City Food Fight is underway until the end of the month. The goal is to collect as many non-perishable foods for a food pantry in their community; and of course bragging rights.
YMCA to transition management of PAC2 Center back to Mary Lanning Healthcare

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Recent conversations between Mary Lanning Healthcare and the YMCA concerning the PAC2 Center building have resulted in MLH agreeing to manage the daycare operation. MLH has always been the owner of the PAC2 building, 711 N. Colorado Avenue. The YMCA has operated a non-profit childcare center...
Grand Island Mammography merges with Midwest Imaging

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Mammography merged with Midwest Imaging in Grand Island on Thursday. Both businesses are owned by Mary Lanning Healthcare. The move allows Mary Lanning Healthcare to provide x-ray, ultrasound, MRI and CT, along with mammography, under one roof at MLH Midwest Imaging, 730 N. Diers Avenue, Grand Island.
‘Densel’s Dream’ nearing completion in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people traveling into Grand Island on Highway 281, they may notice a new art installation going up. “Densel’s Dream” is in its final stages of being completely installed. The public art display is located straight west of Bickford Cottage on Woodridge Boulevard...
Grand Island girls wrestling repeats as Flatwater Fracas champions

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas featured the second year where girls wrestling programs competed in the tournament. Six girls teams made the trip to the Hearland Events Center this year. Grand Island Senior High was the inaugural team champions in 2021. This year, the Islanders bested...
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
Texas cop recommended as new Grand Island police chief

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Mayor Roger Steele is recommending a Texas policeman to take over as Grand Island police chief. In a memo to the city council, Steele recommended Jarrell, TX, Police Chief Kevin Denney to take over after current chief Robert Falldorf retires from the Grand Island force next month. If the council approves Denney at next Tuesday’s meeting, he would start January 16, 2023, at a salary of $156,138.
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
New brain surgery technology to improve patient outcomes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brian tumors in adults and children.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

