ABC 4
One man dead in fatal Herriman rollover
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 29-year-old man died after his car rolled over in a crash along Mountain View Corridor in Herriman on Friday morning. Herriman Police Department said the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover. When first responders arrived on the scene, Herriman PD say they found a man by himself had died in the crash.
ABC 4
SLCPD officers urge drivers to slow down and drive with caution
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Officers are urging the public to slow down and drive with caution as Utah’s snowy conditions persist throughout the Thursday morning commute. According to a tweet posted by the department on Thursday morning, SLCPD officers have responded to...
ABC 4
West Valley City Police renews plea for tips in six-year homicide cold case
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police Department is once again seeking the public’s help in gathering information about a homicide case that has gone cold. On Dec. 12, 2016, 20-year-old Javier Medina was in his aunt’s driveway on Bendixon Drive when two men drove...
ABC 4
Davis, Weber, Ogden School Districts go on 2-hour delay due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Schools in the Davis, Weber, and Ogden school districts implemented a two-hour late start for schools on Thursday, Dec. 15. Other school districts such as the Salt Lake City, Provo City, and Alpine school districts have all announced their schools will be operating on a normal schedule.
ABC 4
Spanish Fork family displaced by $60,000 property fire
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A family in Spanish Fork has been displaced after the power service to their home was damaged in a fire that ignited just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 15. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS believe the fire started in a carport between two properties...
ABC 4
Salt Lake City homeless shelter needs your help as freezing temperatures drop
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Freezing temperatures are pushing one Salt Lake City homeless shelter to the brink to help get people off the streets and into their warm facility, and now they’re asking the public for help. The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake Assistant House Manager Kurtis...
ABC 4
Organic foaming soap delivered straight to your door
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Throughout the last couple of years, the need for an effective antibacterial soap has sky rocketed. The search ends here with The Promise Soap Company. Alise Allen, VP of Marketing and Design, joined us on the show to share the mission behind the company.
ABC 4
Slippery Thursday morning ahead
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! We’ve got a quick system that will be moving through the state today which will result in snow showers, generally for the northern half of the state, through the first part of the day. A Winter...
ABC 4
Rediscovering intimacy with a partner using advanced medical tech
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Stronger intimacy with our partners will more often than not lead to healthier relationships. While this is not always true, many men out there would agree. For those men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED), this concern is all too real as there are more than 3 million sufferers in the U.S. every year.
ABC 4
Personalize your neighbor gifts with thrifted items
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Jingle Jangle is the sound that’s about to come from your wallet! Thrifting expert, Amy Rasmussen, is here to help you save some extra pennies this Christmas season. Expenses can add up this time of year, but you need not fret. Rasmussen says your local thrift store could have just what you need to personalize gifts for everyone on your list.
ABC 4
How Research is Helping Improve Patient Care
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — High-quality care at Intermountain Healthcare begins long before a patient enters an Intermountain hospital or clinic. It starts with innovative research that leads directly to improved patient care. The long and distinguished history of leading cutting-edge clinical research at Intermountain began in...
ABC 4
Midway Ice Castles open before Christmas for the first time in history
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – A hefty blanket of snow provided by a recent wave of storms has Utahns walking through a winter wonderland. As a result, one of Utah’s most popular winter wonderlands is opening ahead of Christmas for the first time in its history. The famous Midway...
ABC 4
Unique pickleball paddles and gear
DRAPER, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Pickleball is said to be the fastest-growing sport in the US and can be played by people of all ages and abilities. Katy Luxem, founder and CEO of Big Dill Pickleball Co, makes unique pickleball paddles and gear that would make the perfect gift. Whether...
ABC 4
Which one of these recipes would your family love?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a new way to elevate your meals, maybe increase the flavor and make them a little more versatile?. For over 75 years Cache Valley has been producing flavorful, rich cheese using only pristine quality ingredients. Their dedication to quality means consumers can expect wholesome, expertly crafted cheese every time. The truth is, good cheese comes from a good place where you can enjoy living a good life.
ABC 4
Prenatal yoga poses to help with hip and spine health
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Staying mobile and active during pregnancy can be difficult, but yoga instructor, Prezley Potter, has some poses to help promote healthy hips and spine to prepare for giving birth. With only a couple of weeks left in her pregnancy, Prezley says that staying...
ABC 4
Need a vacation? Where to celebrate the upcoming New Year in style
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — New Year’s Eve is coming up fast and if you’re looking for the place to be in 2023, we’ve got your answer. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Miguel is giving visitors and guests an experience like no other for the season’s festivities. This world-class venue has something for everyone from gaming to dining and everything in between.
ABC 4
Kneaders Overnight French Toast
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The sweet smell of Overnight French Toast is filling the studio kitchen this morning, and it’s all thanks to Kneaders Bakery & Cafe. This super-popular breakfast item is now coming to our home kitchens with help from a super-simple recipe, shared with us by Amy Peterson, Director of Retail and Pastry with Kneaders.
ABC 4
Watch Star of Wonder: A New Christmas Musical
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year to go see the local production of Star of Wonder: A New Christmas Musical. This is the 4th year that the show is coming back to the stage. It follows the story of...
