Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Cemetery remembers veterans with Wreaths Across America ceremony | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The City of Clarksville’s Riverview Cemetery held its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, placing a wreath on each of the more than 340 graves of fallen service members in the cemetery. Riverview is Clarksville’s oldest cemetery, and it was the third year...
clarksvillenow.com
Amy Louise Hamilton
Amy Louise Hamilton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Amy was born December 14, 1946, in Clarksville, TN to the late James Henry Thomas and Mary Lizzie Allen Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Thomas, Noble Lee Thomas, and James Douglas; sisters, Maggie Graham, Callie Allen, Della Mae Graves and Carrie Holiday.
clarksvillenow.com
Nitaya Markert
Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
clarksvillenow.com
Diane Cobb
Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
clarksvillenow.com
Lolieta F. Tyner
Lolieta F. Tyner, age 96, of Hopkinsville, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Christian Health Center in Hopkinsville, KY. She was born on August 21, 1926, in Loma Linda, CA to the late William E. Allbright and Lolieta Fern Cox. Lolieta had many interests, including arts and crafts, sewing, and reading. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
clarksvillenow.com
Mary Evelyn Rasch
Mary Evelyn Rasch, age 93, a resident at NHC in Dickson, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born September 8, 1929, in McComb, MS, daughter of the late Genevieve Swain. Mary Evelyn was married to Erle M. Rasch until his death on March 29, 1994. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, and playing cards.
clarksvillenow.com
American Legion reaching out to Clarksville veterans through buddy checks
CLARKSVILLE, TN – American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289 in Clarksville is conducting buddy checks for veterans and their families from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, to assist them and provide a friendly voice during potentially difficult times. Post 289 has a team of volunteer members who...
clarksvillenow.com
Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
clarksvillenow.com
Thanks to generous community, 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive collects 2,100 gifts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The spirit of Christmas was felt all across Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville, as about 2,100 toys were donated through this year’s 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive. Along with donated toys, more than $3,000 in monetary donations was collected, which was used...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
clarksvillenow.com
Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
clarksvillenow.com
West Creek freshman point guard steals Player of the Week with high scores
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek point guard Kameron Bowers produced at a high level during the week of Dec. 5th, earning him Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors. Bowers had a key role in the Coyotes’ production during the team’s three games from last week. He...
clarksvillenow.com
Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
clarksvillenow.com
Teen overdose deaths: Investigators serve search warrant at Oak Plains Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Search warrants were served at Oak Plains Academy Thursday morning as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates the overdose deaths of two teenage girls at the facility. With the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend weather: Sunny skies ahead, with lows dropping toward 20
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend for outdoor Christmas fun, with sunny skies over the next few days. Highs will range from the mid-40s to the upper 30s, with lows dropping to the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind...
Comments / 0