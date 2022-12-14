CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.

