3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
2 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Santa Ana
Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
Help sought finding 15-year-old girl last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
Teen suspected of gunning down MoVal man
A 15-year-old boy suspected of gunning down a man during a confrontation on the south end of Moreno Valley was behind bars today.
2 suspects arrested in gang-related homicide of innocent bystander, mother of 3
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The widowed husband to a mother of three held their 3-year-old son in his arms as authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in what Santa Ana Police are calling a gang-related homicide. "This is truly a very, very tough case that really tugs at our...
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in Long Beach
A man is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital after a stabbing attack in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal crash at Pomona taco stand
POMONA, Calif. – A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged on Oct. 17 with one...
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park
A teenage girl has been hospitalized shot in Leimert Park late Friday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for calls of shots fired at around 11:25 p.m.,When they arrived, they the found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound she received while she and another teenager, a male, were "playing with a handgun," police said. The girl was hospitalized, but her wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.
Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside
Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
Innocent driver killed after fleeing suspect runs red light, crashes in Westminster
A 64-year-old man was killed when a driver fleeing police in Westminster ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Newland Street and Westminster Avenue when Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to pull over a black Camaro for fraudulent tags, authorities […]
Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles
A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Though the Los Angeles Police Department initially indicated the collision occurred just after 6 p.m., police later said the man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at […]
Innocent driver killed after attempted Westminster traffic stop
An innocent driver was killed after someone fled from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Westminster Friday morning.According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident began at around 10 a.m., when deputies attempted to pull over a black Chevrolet Camaro near Newland Street and Westminster Avenue, after their scanner revealed it had fraudulent registration tags. The driver, however, failed to yield and ran a red light at the intersection of Newland St. and Trask Avenue as they fled from the deputies, crashing into a black BMW just outside of the Newland Garden Apartments. The two occupants of the BMW were...
Calif. man convicted of killing girlfriend and their two sons because she was 'ruining his life'
ORANGE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old father was convicted of fatally stabbing his 31-year-old girlfriend and their two young sons, both under 2 years old, approximately a decade ago. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, on April 12, 2012, Arlet Hernandez Conteras brought her...
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
Good Samaritan foils kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl by pretending to be her mother
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2021. It has since been updated. A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who intervened. Talking to KTLA, the child named Amy Martinez revealed that she was just walking on Main Street in Santa Ana to Lathrop Intermediate School when a woman who was described as homeless grabbed her out of nowhere. "I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again," the youngster said of the 2018 incident. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear hug. "And then she started walking with me away."
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, their 2 infant sons
An Orange County man was convicted of stabbing to death his girlfriend and killing their two baby sons, whose bodies were never found. The conviction came on what would have been the oldest son's 12th birthday.
Woman pleads guilty to accidentally running over her friend while drunk driving
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 26-year-old woman who accidentally ran over her friend in Placentia while drunk pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse and a DUI and was immediately sentenced to five days in jail. Sheri Olga Sedillo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment and...
Arraignment on Tap for Suspect in 2019 Killing Near Anaheim
A 32-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Friday for allegedly gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019.
