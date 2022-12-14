ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

April Tracy
3d ago

isnt this the payment from this summer? if you were able to hold onto it during this period of time then ur luckier than most. there are elderly that need that help again now!

Vinny207
3d ago

This is only the 20th+ time I've seen article written by the left about something from. the beginning of the year repeated over and over again. Go left, keep beating that dead horse!

Erica Mitchell
3d ago

im so sick of this article.its been on here a million times.old news why is it so hard for them to take it off

southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package

Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Public Hearing for Janet Mills $447M Spending Bill Scheduled for Wednesday

The public hearing for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending bill has been scheduled for next Wednesday. Mills originally pushed for lawmakers to adopt the spending package without public hearings on the first day new lawmakers were sworn in, an unprecedented move. However, Senate Republicans insisted on having...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Hearing Scheduled for Winter Emergency Relief Package in Legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - A public hearing has been scheduled on the proposed Winter Emergency Relief package before the legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. The hearing comes on the heels of the Maine Senate failing last week to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to enact the bill, which...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Will Have a New Minimum Wage Beginning on January 1st

Let's face it- it's even difficult for people that have higher paying jobs to make ends meet these days. With everything costing way more than it did just three short years ago and inflation on the rise here in Maine and around the country, Maine families are doing everything they can to keep the lights on, the tank full and food on the table.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise

When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Race for Next Maine Republican Chair Heats Up

Unlike the Scorpions, neither you nor I have to walk down to Gorky Park to listen to the winds of change. Based on a series of conversations I’ve had with activists and elected office holders within the universe of the Maine Republican Party in the last 48 hours, those winds will probably soon be blowing at the state party’s headquarters 9 Higgins soon. On January 28th, delegates to the state committee will be voting for a new chairperson.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Maine people will pay for Republican inaction on heat relief

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the State House, not a creature was stirring, except… the Maine Senate Republicans, caucusing to shoot down the home heat relief aid package! I think this was a mean-spirited, uncaring “action” to take towards the states’ citizens during a year of high inflation and obscenely high oil and gas prices.These senators said that it was “not a simple bill” (and what piece of legislation is?), and more “transparency” and “accountability” was needed. What, exactly, does that mean to Maine citizens shivering and worrying this very day about paying for this winters’ heating?
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

AARP Maine and public advocate oppose CMP's proposed delivery rate increases

AARP Maine and state Public Advocate William Harwood are speaking out against Central Maine Power's proposed 30% increase in delivery rates. During a virtual town hall Thursday, Harwood said CMP is seeking to increase its delivery revenue by more than $100 million. That's on top of the nearly 50% increase in supply rates that will go into effect in January. And he says a recent report found that Maine is falling behind on assistance for low-income ratepayers.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine solar projects get $80 million in USDA loans

Solar projects across Maine will be getting loans through a Department of Agriculture program announced Thursday. The Rural Energy for America program is investing $285 million in infrastructure projects nationwide to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy in rural America. In southern Maine, solar projects in Gorham...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters

I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022

MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week

Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance

Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE

