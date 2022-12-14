Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Apple has reportedly dropped out of NFL Sunday Ticket negotiations
The new frontrunners are Amazon and Google. In 2021, Apple was to secure streaming rights to the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket package. Now, a year later, the company has reportedly dropped out of negotiations. The tidbit comes from a about . According to author Dylan Byers, Apple recently said no to the NFL “not because they can’t afford [the package], but because they don’t see the logic.”
Engadget
Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 51 percent off at Amazon right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you'd like...
Engadget
Apple's 2022 MacBook Air is down to $999, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The cut-off dates...
Engadget
The Morning After: Dell’s modular laptop concept can be dismantled in seconds
With no cables or screws, Dell’s latest Concept Luna device is pretty compelling. It’s a laptop you can take apart in around 30 seconds, using just a push-pin tool. And we’re talking about replacing the entire keyboard, processor or display because it’s entirely modular. When it's...
Engadget
Bose headphones and speakers are at all-time lows in Amazon sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
Engadget
Nothing could release its next wireless earbuds under a new brand
The "Particles by XO" headphones will reportedly feature ANC and LHDC support. Nothing is reportedly preparing to release a pair of true wireless headphones under a new flanker brand. Digging through the company’s latest firmware, (via ) found evidence of an unreleased set of “Particles by XO” earbuds.
Engadget
Google, Apple and Mozilla team up to build a better browser benchmark
Google, Apple and Mozilla are collaborating on a better web browser benchmark. Speedometer 3 will be a “cross-industry collaborative effort” from the Chrome, Safari and Firefox makers to create a new model that balances the companies’ visions for measuring responsiveness. Three companies making a tool that will...
Engadget
Microsoft brings full Teams integration to HoloLens 2
Microsoft's latest update for the HoloLens 2 makes it easier for users to collaborate with colleagues. One of the biggest additions is perhaps the full integration of Microsoft Teams, because users will no longer have to hop on a computer or a phone to attend meetings with the rest of their organization. While the headset has had the capability to make and receive Teams video calls for years, its collaborative features were still pretty limited.
Engadget
Amazon is picking up the TV and film rights to Warhammer 40,000
It's reportedly working on a Warhammer 40,000 project with Henry Cavill. Warhammer shows and films may be coming to Prime Video in the next few years. Amazon has secured the global rights to Warhammer 40,000, according to Deadline, and Henry Cavill is set to star in and executive produce the franchise. The company's confirmation comes after the announcement by Games Workshop, the manufacturer behind the miniature wargame, that it has "reached an agreement in principle" with Amazon. It's unclear if the two companies have already worked out the details of their partnership, but Games Workshop said it's giving Amazon the rights to develop films and TV series based on the IP, along with any associated merchandising rights. Deadline lists games and animation as other potential projects.
Engadget
Ford F-150 Lightning prices are going up again
The EV‘s starting price is now 40 percent higher than it was at launch. Ford F-150 Lightning prices are going up again. The US automaker is raising the electric pickup’s starting cost by $4,000, bringing the new entry price to $55,974. That’s a 40 percent increase over the electric vehicle’s initial starting price in May 2021.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Diving into the best and worst of tech in 2022
We made it, folks! The end of the year is upon us, so Cherlynn, Devindra and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith have gathered to break down the high and low points for the tech world. And for the first time, we duke it out to decide the first ever Engadget Podcast awards for the best and worst tech of the year. Let’s just hope things look brighter in 2023.
Engadget
What we bought: The Retroid Pocket 3 is my own personal retro-game museum
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. I’ve become increasingly...
Engadget
Amazon will publish the next Tomb Raider game
Lara Croft is making a return with the help of Amazon Games. The company will publish the next title, which Crystal Dynamics is developing. Amazon said the studio is using to craft the biggest and most expansive Tomb Raider game to date. It'll likely be a few years before you...
Engadget
Nothing Phone 1 is coming to America in Android 13 'testing program'
The Nothing Phone 1 is heading to the US, although not yet to the entire public. Founder Carl Pei tweeted this morning that the US will be part of a “testing program” for Nothing OS 1.5 Beta, the handset maker’s custom Android 13 software. It’s Pei’s second...
Comments / 0