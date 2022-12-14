It's reportedly working on a Warhammer 40,000 project with Henry Cavill. Warhammer shows and films may be coming to Prime Video in the next few years. Amazon has secured the global rights to Warhammer 40,000, according to Deadline, and Henry Cavill is set to star in and executive produce the franchise. The company's confirmation comes after the announcement by Games Workshop, the manufacturer behind the miniature wargame, that it has "reached an agreement in principle" with Amazon. It's unclear if the two companies have already worked out the details of their partnership, but Games Workshop said it's giving Amazon the rights to develop films and TV series based on the IP, along with any associated merchandising rights. Deadline lists games and animation as other potential projects.

