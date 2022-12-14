2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospect Rankings

Here’s a complete look at SI’s first Big Board for the 2023 NBA draft, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

1. Victor Wembanyama, F, Metropolitans 92

2. Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite

3. Nick Smith, G, Arkansas | Freshman

4. Amen Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

5. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova | Freshman

6. Jarace Walker, F, Houston | Freshman

7. Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky | Freshman

8. Ausar Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite

9. Anthony Black, G, Arkansas | Freshman

10. Brandon Miller, G/F, Alabama | Freshman

11. G.G. Jackson, F, South Carolina | Freshman

12. Dariq Whitehead, SG, Duke | Freshman

13. Jett Howard, SG, Michigan | Freshman

14. Gradey Dick, SG, Kansas | Freshman

15. Rayan Rupert, SF, New Zealand Breakers

16. Kris Murray, F, Iowa | Senior

17. Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke | Freshman

18. Noah Clowney, F, Alabama | Freshman

19. Keyonte George, SG, Baylor | Freshman

20. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State | Sophomore

21. Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF | Freshman

22. Brice Sensabaugh, SG, Ohio State | Freshman

23. Mark Mitchell, F, Duke | Freshman

24. Dereck Lively, C, Duke | Freshman

25. Dillon Mitchell, F, Texas | Freshman

26. Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon | Freshman

27. Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston | Senior

28. Maxwell Lewis, G/F, Pepperdine | Sophomore

29. Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee | Freshman

30. Colby Jones, G, Xavier | Junior

31. Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois | Junior

32. Tyrese Hunter, PG, Texas | Sophomore

33. Sidy Cissoko, G/F, G League Ignite

34. Terrence Shannon Jr., G/F, Illinois | Senior

35. Terrance Arceneaux, SG, Houston | Freshman

36. Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

37. Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn | Sophomore

38. Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Senior

39. Reece Beekman, G, Virginia | Junior

40. Jaylen Clark, SG, UCLA | Junior

41. Nikola Durisic, SG, Mega Basket

42. Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas | Junior

43. Oscar Tshiebwe, C, Kentucky | Senior

44. Julian Strawther, SG, Gonzaga | Junior

45. Amari Bailey, G, UCLA | Freshman

46. DaRon Holmes, F/C, Dayton | Sophomore

47. Baba Miller, F, Florida State | Freshman

48. Arthur Kaluma, SF, Creighton | Sophomore

49. Adam Bona, C, UCLA | Freshman

50. Mojave King, G/F, G League Ignite

51. Zach Edey, C, Purdue | Junior

52. Matthew Murrell, SG, Ole Miss | Junior

53. James Nnaji, C, Barcelona

54. Andre Jackson, G/F, UConn | Junior

55. Ricky Council IV, G/F, Arkansas | Junior

56. Emoni Bates, G/F, Eastern Michigan | Sophomore

57. Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State | Senior

58. Efe Abogidi, C, G League Ignite

59. Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Senior

60. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina | Junior