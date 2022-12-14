2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospect Rankings
Here’s a complete look at SI’s first Big Board for the 2023 NBA draft, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
Here’s a complete look at SI's first Big Board for the 2023 NBA Draft, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Can check out biggest risers and fallers here .
1. Victor Wembanyama, F, Metropolitans 92
2. Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite
3. Nick Smith, G, Arkansas | Freshman
4. Amen Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite
5. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova | Freshman
6. Jarace Walker, F, Houston | Freshman
7. Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky | Freshman
8. Ausar Thompson, G/F, Overtime Elite
9. Anthony Black, G, Arkansas | Freshman
10. Brandon Miller, G/F, Alabama | Freshman
11. G.G. Jackson, F, South Carolina | Freshman
12. Dariq Whitehead, SG, Duke | Freshman
13. Jett Howard, SG, Michigan | Freshman
14. Gradey Dick, SG, Kansas | Freshman
15. Rayan Rupert, SF, New Zealand Breakers
16. Kris Murray, F, Iowa | Senior
17. Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke | Freshman
18. Noah Clowney, F, Alabama | Freshman
19. Keyonte George, SG, Baylor | Freshman
20. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State | Sophomore
21. Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF | Freshman
22. Brice Sensabaugh, SG, Ohio State | Freshman
23. Mark Mitchell, F, Duke | Freshman
24. Dereck Lively, C, Duke | Freshman
25. Dillon Mitchell, F, Texas | Freshman
26. Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon | Freshman
27. Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston | Senior
28. Maxwell Lewis, G/F, Pepperdine | Sophomore
29. Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee | Freshman
30. Colby Jones, G, Xavier | Junior
31. Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois | Junior
32. Tyrese Hunter, PG, Texas | Sophomore
33. Sidy Cissoko, G/F, G League Ignite
34. Terrence Shannon Jr., G/F, Illinois | Senior
35. Terrance Arceneaux, SG, Houston | Freshman
36. Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite
37. Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn | Sophomore
38. Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Senior
39. Reece Beekman, G, Virginia | Junior
40. Jaylen Clark, SG, UCLA | Junior
41. Nikola Durisic, SG, Mega Basket
42. Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas | Junior
43. Oscar Tshiebwe, C, Kentucky | Senior
44. Julian Strawther, SG, Gonzaga | Junior
45. Amari Bailey, G, UCLA | Freshman
46. DaRon Holmes, F/C, Dayton | Sophomore
47. Baba Miller, F, Florida State | Freshman
48. Arthur Kaluma, SF, Creighton | Sophomore
49. Adam Bona, C, UCLA | Freshman
50. Mojave King, G/F, G League Ignite
51. Zach Edey, C, Purdue | Junior
52. Matthew Murrell, SG, Ole Miss | Junior
53. James Nnaji, C, Barcelona
54. Andre Jackson, G/F, UConn | Junior
55. Ricky Council IV, G/F, Arkansas | Junior
56. Emoni Bates, G/F, Eastern Michigan | Sophomore
57. Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State | Senior
58. Efe Abogidi, C, G League Ignite
59. Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Senior
60. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina | Junior
Comments / 1