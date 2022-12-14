Week 15 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Keenan Allen is back on track and he'll produce in Week 15 against the Titans.

Late in the season, finding serviceable wide receiver talent to bridge an injury becomes extremely difficult in the free-agent pool. Coming into Week 15, the list of wideouts with question marks is exceptionally long. Here’s a look at the players that look to be in flux in Week 15:



DJ Moore , Carolina Panthers

Despite coming out of last week’s matchup with knee and ankle issues, Moore should play on Sunday. As a result, I gave him a full rating on the first run of the projections.



Tee Higgins , Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals’ coaching staff gave Higgins a quick against the Browns, leading to him being on the field for only one play. Cincinnati said he suffered a setback with a previous shoulder issue in pregame warmups. Until I have a better update, I have him listed as the Bengals’ WR2 in Week 15.

Tyler Boyd , Cincinnati Bengals

Boyd had one more snap than Higgins before leaving with a finger issue. The early reports had him missing some games, but the Bengals suggested he may play this week with a day-to-day outlook. So, for now, I have him rated as out.



Amari Cooper , Cleveland Browns

Cooper continues to battle a hip issue that landed him on the injury report again this week. The problem appears to be minors, pointing to him suiting up on Saturday.



Brandin Cooks & Nico Collins , Houston Texans

I listed both players as out until the Texans release their practice updates.



Kadarius Toney , Kansas City Chiefs

After making some practices last week, Toney has a better chance to play vs. Houston. I gave him minimal projections this week while waiting for a clean bill of health.



Tyreek Hill , Miami Dolphins

Hill picked up a foot injury last week, but he played through the issue. His practice and potential snaps may be limited against the Bills. His matchup isn’t ideal, so I temper back his outlook in Week 15.



Jakobi Meyers , New England Patriots

A concussion and shoulder issue limited Meyers’ snaps in Week 12 and Week 13, leading to a missed game vs. the Cardinals. I slipped him into the Patriots’ starting lineup, giving him a chance at a productive showing.



Corey Davis , New York Jets

The Jets expect Davis to be cleared from his concussion by Sunday. He should regain WR2 snaps for New York, but I expect Elijah Moore to be the second-best wideout on the Jets behind Garrett Wilson.



Updated : December 14, 2022

