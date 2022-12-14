Week 15 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Look for T.J. Hockenson to stay productive in Week 15 against the Colts.

Some fantasy teams get an upgrade in the fantasy postseason with two top tight ends expected back in Week 15. Here’s the latest news on those players:



Darren Waller , Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders expect Waller to be back in the starting lineup this week, but I don’t expect impact stats until he has a game or two under his belt.



Dallas Goedert , Philadelphia Eagles

A shoulder injury knocked Goedert out of four games. The reports on his health were positive last week, and he should be good to go against the Bears. I expect him to take his full complement of snaps in Week 15.



DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 15 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS



Updated : December 14, 2022

WEEK 15 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS