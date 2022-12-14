ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fe Noel Is Making Waves In The Footwear Industry With Her Unique Brainwave Sneaker Designs

By Shannon Dawson
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvADp_0jiGMA8w00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUh6N_0jiGMA8w00

Source: Courtesy of Martell / Courtesy of Martell

Womenswear designer Fe Noel is making waves in the fashion industry with her one-of-a-kind sneaker designs.

On Tuesday, the FDA Vogue Fashion Fund recipient held a buzzing event in honor of her innovative sneaker designs created using brainwave technology. HelloBeautiful was on the scene for the high-tech fashion experience, and we have to say we were blown away by the entire process.

The incredible event was held at the West Village hotspot SNS Bar in collaboration with the revered Cognac brand Martell. Attendees were greeted on the spot with tasty cocktails and small hors d’oeuvres before heading upstairs to experience Fe’s unique brainwave technology.

A mainstay in New York fashion culture, Fe played a historic role in conceptualizing the first all-female-designed sneaker for NBA giant LeBron James. Now, the Grenadian-American-bred designer is making momentous strides by intersecting the world of technology with personalized footwear.

The Experience

During the futuristic experience, attendees were given a brainwave-sensing headset to wear. The device could pick up on brainwave activity through small EEG censors that were informed using Fe’s signature bright and bold color palettes. Throughout the design session, people were asked to think about fun and warm holiday memories. The entire process lasted for 90 seconds, and towards the end, every participant left with their own unique design filled with colorful patterns and abstract shapes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gL2Y5_0jiGMA8w00

Source: Courtesy of Martell / Courtesy of Martell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlQy7_0jiGMA8w00

Source: Shannon Dawson / Shannon Dawson

Then, attendees headed to the shoe station to pick a pair of sneakers to be customized. We went with the classic Air Force 1s because who doesn’t love a versatile low-top shoe? Fe tapped her long-time collaborator Sahle Selassie and rising art illustrator Shanee Benjamin to assist in hand painting each sneaker with the brainwave designs live on-site. For a finishing touch, the Brooklynite teamed up with New York-based jewelry artist Johnny Nelson to create custom gold charms as a fun accent piece for the bold footwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1bom_0jiGMA8w00

Source: Courtesy of Martell / Courtesy of Martell

“My brand is all about individuality. That’s what I loved about this project, the fact that everyone has their own individual style,” Fe told HelloBeautiful during the event. “I think it’s so dope that a memory can create color.”

Fe had a chance to test out the brainwave headset before the launch, and according to the designer, her brainwave activity produced a bright yellow pattern.”I always say that I’m sunshine, so it’s so funny that it came out that way. They also told me that my brain is very active. I’m going to take that as a compliment,” she chuckled.

Looking toward the future, Fe hopes to create a capsule collection using the high-tech brainwave sensor. “I have so many ideas, the possibilities are endless right now,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Journalist & Content Creator (@introvertnthecity)

Here’s a look at our incredible Air Force 1 that was designed by Fe’s brainwave tech. What do you think about the future of footwear? Tell us in the comment section!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yxrtu_0jiGMA8w00

Source: Shannon Dawson / Shannon Dawson

DON’T MISS…

MODEL MONDAY: Alexis Henry Stepped Into Her Destiny After Years Of Disappointment In The Modeling Industry

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
HOLAUSA

Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022

As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Styles Knit Turtleneck With Nike ‘Panda’ Dunks at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toy Distribution

Kelly Rowland gave back to her community at the Baby2Baby holiday distribution event presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday. Rowland came prepared with lots of holiday cheer, putting her best foot forward in Nike sneakers and cozy cold-weather wears. The charitable event saw Rowland dressed in a cream turtleneck sweater made of a thick knitted wool. The warm addition was paired up with fitted jeans of a similar shade that made her outfit mostly monochrome, save for her shoes. The former Destiny’s Child member amped up her look with sparkling studs that hid behind her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy