That wasn't an insult. They hadn't shared the issue. How was mom to know that was a sensitive spot?
I have three family members that have struggled with infertility. Two of them continue to live their lives, knowing if they want them badly enough, they have options. The third literally wears her heart on her sleeve & has for years. She makes everybody feel bad for even having a child because she cannot. She has even broken off friendships with other women that have been friends with her for years when two of them became pregnant. She perceived them to be “gloating” or “rubbing it in”. She has taken her infertility to a whole new level. Honestly, I think she needs professional help. The DIL in this story might need some, too, since apparently, she wants to hold her MIL accountable for something she didn’t even know about.
People need to mind their own business unless that person cares enough about YOU to share. Otherwise keep your opinions and comments to YOURSELF. NOT others.
Comments / 23