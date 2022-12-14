ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Sets All-Female Directing Team, Reveals Episode Count For Season 2

By Nellie Andreeva
 3 days ago

The upcoming second season of Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , which is currently in production in the UK, will be directed by Charlotte Brändström , who is coming back after helming two episodes in Season 1, as well as Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper who are new to the franchise. The announcement also indirectly confirmed that Season 2 will consist of the same number of episodes as Season 1, eight.

In Season 1, Brändström was the only female director; in Season 2 she is leading an all-female directing team.

Brändström — who directed Episodes 106/“Udûn,” which featured Season 1’s big battle scene and the Mount Doom’s eruption, and 107/“The Eye,” which chronicled its aftermath — will be directing four episodes and will also serve as co-executive producer this season. She is taking over the lead director position from Wayne Che Yip, who directed four episodes, including the finale, and co-executive produced Season 1. Yip and Brändström took over from J. A. Bayona who directed the opening two episodes of the fantasy saga and also served as an executive producer.

Hamri and Hooper will each be directing two episodes in Season 2. Brändström and Hamri also have overall deals with Amazon Studios.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, LOTR: The Rings Of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Per Amazon, the first season of The Rings of Power has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed. The series drew more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video , and also debuted as the No. 1 show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend.

Season 2 of the series is produced by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison also executive produce, along with co-executive producer Brandstrom, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton.

Brändström recently finished directing a pilot for Netflix Sweden titled The Unlikely Murder, and her other TV directing credits include The Outside r for HBO; Jupiter’s Legacy, The Witcher , and Away for Netflix; The Man in the High Castle for Prime Video; and Outlander and Counterpart for Starz. Brändström also directed two European limited series: Conspiracy of Silence for Viaplay and Disparue for FR2, and has also directed over 30 feature films, miniseries, and movies-of-the-week. She is an international Emmy award nominee for Julie, Chevalier de Maupin .

You can watch Deadline’s Inside the Ring aftershow in which Brändström talks about her work on Episode 106 and Episode 107 .

Hamri recently completed executive producing and directing The Wheel of Time ’s second season for Prime Video. Previously Hamri was executive producer/director for Fox’s hit series Empire , and her other episodic television directing credits include Shameless, Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee and Desperate Housewives. Hamri, who is also an accomplished music video director, helmed Mariah Carey’s concert documentary, The Adventures of Mimi , and has also directed the features Something New, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, and Just Wright.

Hooper is known for the four-part limited thriller Flesh and Blood, starring Imelda Staunton and Stephen Rea; and Cheat , the four-part drama starring Molly Windsor. Her additional directing credits include the first season finale of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, The Witcher, Inside No. 9 , and Treason. Hooper began her career directing BBC Arts documentaries, working with David Lynch, Helmut Newton, Arthur Miller, David Attenborough, and Björk, and has also received a BAFTA nomination for directing Our Gay Wedding: The Musical.

