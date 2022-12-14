ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year

By Noelia Gonzalez
 3 days ago
The Ford F-150 Lightning was named MotorTrend's 2023 Truck of the Year. It's the second electric pickup in a row to win the award.

The F-150 Lightning was a unanimous winner among the MotorTrend's seven judges who lauded the truck as, "the best-riding, best-handling, and best-driving F-150 yet."

The Ford F-150 was judged by excelling in each of MotorTrend’s six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function.

The MotorTrend truck of the year award is open only to models that are all-new or substantially redesigned for the given model year.

