‘Party Down’: Starz Announces Return Date For Series Revival

By Lynette Rice
 3 days ago
A date has finally been set for the return of Party Down , the revival of the cult comedy series from 2009-10. Starz will debut the laugher at midnight on Friday, February 24 on its app and streaming platforms. Its linear debut is set for later that night at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz.

As Deadline reported exclusively in November 2021, Starz gave the third season a green light after lengthy negotiations with the cast. Adam Scott , Jane Lynch , Ken Marino , Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally all closed deals to return for the new season. Not returning, however, is original cast member Lizzy Caplan , whose schedule could not accommodate Party Down’ s 2022 production start.

Here’s the longline for the new episodes: 10 years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Previously announced new cast members include Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao. James Marsden is set to recur as a guest star.

The original series premiered on Starz in 2009 with Scott, Caplan, Marino, Lynch, Starr and Hansen starring. Lynch left after the first eight episodes of the 10-episode first season to do Glee . After Jennifer Coolidge filled in for the final two episodes of Season 1, Mullally joined the cast as a series regular in Season 2. Lynch returned for the Season 2 finale. Both seasons remain available on Starz and for download or streaming via the Starz app.

The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas ( Veronica Mars ), John Enbom ( iZombie ), Paul Rudd ( Ant-Man ), Dan Etheridge ( Veronica Mars ) and Scott ( Severance ). Enbom also serves as showrunner. Party Down is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

