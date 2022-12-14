ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Party Down’ Returns to Starz This February — Watch the Teaser

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago
Starz is almost ready to party. The premium cable network is bringing back its beloved series “ Party Down ” on February 24, it was announced Wednesday. Accompanying the date announcement is a new teaser that sees the returning cast members — recent “Severance” Emmy nominee Adam Scott , Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally — back in their white dress shirts and pink bowties.

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, “Party Down” focuses on employees at the titular Los Angeles catering company, largely consisting of aspiring actors or writers, as they take on new events each episode and get tangled up in the drama of their employers and guests. The first two seasons, which aired in 2009 and 2010, received critical acclaim but low ratings, and the series eventually lost Lynch and Scott to “Glee” and “Parks and Recreation,” dooming it to cancellation.

The revival series picks up 10 years from where the original series left off, with Henry (Scott) — a former actor whose career was killed when he starred in a beer ad with the catchphrase “Are We Having Fun Yet?” — returning to auditioning. The series sees the original crew, who have all mostly left the company in the decade since, join up again after a surprise reunion and tackle new absurd events and challenges.

In addition to the returning cast, the show will also feature Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao as main cast members, with James Marsden set to recur throughout the season. The only major cast member from the original series who won’t return is Lizzy Caplan, who played Scott’s love interest Casey, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with her FX on Hulu series “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and Paramount+’s “Fatal Attraction.”

Enbom showruns the revival season, with Thomas, Etheridge, Rudd, and Scott executive producing. Starz produces the series for Lionsgate Television.

“Party Down” Season 3 debuts on Starz’s streaming platform on Friday, February 24, at midnight and will air on Starz’s linear channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The season consists of six episodes. Watch the teaser below.

