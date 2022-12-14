Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times. At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon. In...
BBC
Kettering: Man charged with murders of nurse and two children
A man has been charged with murdering an NHS nurse and her two young children. Saju Chelavalel, 52, was arrested after police were called to his home at Petherton Court in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Thursday morning. Anju Asok, 35, her son Jeeva Saju, 6, and daughter Janvi Saju, 4, were...
BBC
Man charged with murder of 'caring' grandad in Oldbury
A man has been charged with the murder of a "caring" grandfather in Oldbury. Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at about 17:40 GMT on 10 December. He died in hospital on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. Arslan Farooq, 24, from Erdington...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Man who took daughters to Libya jailed for fifth time
A man who abducted his daughters and took them to Libya has been jailed for a fifth time for ignoring court orders to return them to the UK. Mohammed El Zubaidy, 44, took Angel and Maya from their mother Tanya Borg's home in Pewsey, Wiltshire, in 2015. He was jailed...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Megan Newborough murder: Man who strangled girlfriend jailed for life
A man who strangled his girlfriend and cut her throat 14 times before dumping her body in undergrowth has been jailed for life for murder. Ross McCullam attacked Megan Newborough, 23, at his home in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021. The pair had been in a short relationship, having...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
BBC
County Louth man found guilty of 18-year-old's murder
23-year-old Aaron Connolly has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Cameron Reilly. Cameron Reilly, a hospitality student, was found dead in a field in Dunleer, County Louth four years ago. The jury returned a unanimous verdict after more than ten and a half hours of deliberation. A 23-year-old man has...
BBC
Teegan Barnard: Havant teen mother's death 'hopefully not in vain' - family
The mother of a 17-year-old who died giving birth has said she hopes her death "wasn't totally in vain". Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019. A delay...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
BBC
Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man
A Sudanese woman charged with adultery has had her life spared and will instead spend six months behind bars after she admitted to kissing a man. The 20-year-old was initially sentenced to death by stoning, sparking an international outcry. She was arrested by police after her cousin killed her boyfriend.
BBC
Gun smuggling: Pair tried to import firearm in post from US
A convicted drug smuggler and another man have been sentenced for attempting to import a pistol and 52 rounds of ammunition in the post from the US. Bryan Hanna, 31, of Café Lane, Armoy had an 18-month sentence suspended at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday. Kristopher Scott, 40, of...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'
A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
BBC
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
BBC
Aberdeen stabbing murderer jailed for life
A man who admitted murdering another man in an Aberdeen flat while he was high on drink and drugs has been jailed for life. Scott Hector, 20, was stabbed to death in Marischal Court on 2 April last year. Sean O'Halloran, 20, admitted murdering Mr Hector while Conor Adams, 18,...
BBC
Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October. Tehleigher Bunting died at the...
Comments / 0