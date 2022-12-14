Ring in 2023 at S Bar’s Lavish New Year’s Eve Party. New Year’s Eve is all about glitz and glamor, so what better place to celebrate than Las Vegas? Between being able to walk down the Las Vegas Strip with a drink in hand to the over-the-top bars and hotel decor, there is perhaps no better city for celebrating. Thankfully, S Bar at Mandalay Bay is pulling out all of the stops and throwing a lavish All That Glitters Is Gold NYE soirée. From surprise performances to decadent bites in an intimate and exclusive setting, here’s why S Bar is the ultimate place to ring in 2023.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO