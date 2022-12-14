Read full article on original website
7 Places to Celebrate Cuffing Season In Las Vegas
Seasons don’t change in Las Vegas so much as they collide. Not only does the...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
touristmeetstraveler.com
5 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas In The Christmas Holidays
Las Vegas, Nevada, is an exciting and vibrant destination at any time, but at Christmas, the city becomes extra special. The city isn’t just about placing bets at the casino – it is so much more than that. What with spectacular Christmas light shows, fun activities and concerts, Vegas is a fun place to be for the whole family. Read on to find out what this Nevada city has to offer during the holidays.
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction
Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. After a failed effort in the 1990s to open up Sin City to all ages by adding theme-park-style attractions at a number of resort casinos, the city made a hard pivot away from that in 2003. That's when the Las...
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons This Intimate Las Vegas Venue Is the Only Place to Be on NYE
Ring in 2023 at S Bar’s Lavish New Year’s Eve Party. New Year’s Eve is all about glitz and glamor, so what better place to celebrate than Las Vegas? Between being able to walk down the Las Vegas Strip with a drink in hand to the over-the-top bars and hotel decor, there is perhaps no better city for celebrating. Thankfully, S Bar at Mandalay Bay is pulling out all of the stops and throwing a lavish All That Glitters Is Gold NYE soirée. From surprise performances to decadent bites in an intimate and exclusive setting, here’s why S Bar is the ultimate place to ring in 2023.
963kklz.com
7 Outstanding Rooftop Bars In Sin City Vegas
Drinking in Las Vegas is almost a necessity no matter who you are. There are a 1,001 places to grab a drink but where are the cool places to drink that are worth the experience. It’s easy to grab a beer or a fruit daiquiri walking Las Vegas BLVD yet...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Peyote is a downtown Las Vegas hot spot for Mexican cuisine
One of downtown Las Vegas’ hottest spots for great Mexican food and an ultra-cool vibe, Peyote has just unveiled a new menu for the fall season, one that’s sure to put you in a good mood. Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo’s new food items are matched...
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate the new year in style with a lavish four-course meal at Locale Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas
CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR IN STYLE WITH A LAVISH FOUR-COURSE MEAL AT LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN IN MOUNTAIN’S EDGE. Four-course New Year’s Eve meal available for $149 per person, with special wine pairing available for $45 per person. NYE ball drop celebrations at 9 p.m. and midnight. Ring in...
‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police
A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables after he fell asleep, police said.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
Brew Festivus, ‘A Beer Fest for the Rest of Us’
Brew Festivus, a Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) event, was held Saturday, December 10, on...
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
963kklz.com
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming To Las Vegas In March
Usually if you want to experience a slice of Disney, you’d have to pack the car and head to Anaheim. Now, for once, a slice of Disney is coming to Las Vegas!. Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas, a projection mapping experience at The Shops at Crystals (next to Aria), is playing host to “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” beginning March 30. Families will be able to walk among the Disney Animation classics of past and present.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
Front Row Access: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, Jillian Lopez gives us a look into the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water”.The movie is now playing in theaters.
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
vegas24seven.com
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
