newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
newportdispatch.com
Man caught in Barton River after running from police
ORLEANS — A 37-year-old man from Irasburg is facing multiple charges following an incident that took place in Orleans early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on East Street at around 12:05 a.m. The vehicle reportedly fled at a high rate of speed onto Vermont Route...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury homicide
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police have released the identity of theman found dead in an apartment in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday. Officials said 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo, who lived in the apartment on Hastings Street, was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators are treating...
newportdispatch.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Police say they were notified of a theft on Route 5 in Burke earlier this week. The victim told police that several debit cards and checks were stolen from his vehicle. Police say that Brent Sarazin,...
Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting
St. Johnsbury police found 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo dead at a Hastings Street residence early Wednesday, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting.
mynbc5.com
Milton police investigate fatal pedestrian collision on Route 7
MILTON, Vt. — The Milton Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Route 7 and Catamount Drive on Wednesday night. Police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but...
Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury
Responding to a report that an individual “may have been shot,” St. Johnsbury police found a person dead at a Hastings Street home early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police, which is investigating the death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury.
WCAX
Missing Colchester man found dead
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moorby, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moorby on Saturday but he did not show up for...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating shooting death in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a death in St. Johnsbury today. Authorities were notified of a welfare check on Hastings Street for a report that an individual may have been shot at around 9:45 a.m. Police say they confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the home. St....
Barton Chronicle
Man threatened another with a sledge hammer, police say
NEWPORT — Police say Andrel Flowers, 30, whose address was not given in court documents, threatened a man repeatedly with a full-sized sledge hammer and used the hammer to break in the door of the room where the man was hiding. Vermont State Police Sergeant Charles Winn said the...
WCAX
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. George yesterday. The crash took place between Route 116 and South Brownell Road at around 8:10 a.m. According to the report, Robert Elmergreen, 40, of Hinesburg, was sitting on the shoulder due to him sliding off and getting stuck, when the second vehicle coming north couldn’t slow down due to weather conditions and hit him from behind.
WCAX
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. It happened at three businesses -- some repeatedly -- over a four-day period from Saturday through Wednesday. Police say he targeted stores on Church and Pine Streets, stealing items including a $3000 ring and a $4550 gold medallion necklace.
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
Two people found dead after Bethel home fire
Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to reports of the fire at the two-story brick house on Christian Hill Drive.
