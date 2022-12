On December 13th, 2022 the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Chino Valley Police Department partnered together to conduct a traffic enforcement detail in The Town of Chino Valley and surrounding area. This 4-hour detail resulted in 22 traffic stops, 7 speed citations, 2 distracted driving citations, 8...

CHINO VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO