Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Who is Afrobeats star Asake?
The singer is one of 2022’s breakout acts, after releasing his debut album to widespread critical and commercial success
Twitter pulls its Spaces group audio feature after Musk run-in with banned journalists
Twitter has apparently pulled its Spaces group audio feature, at least temporarily, after Elon Musk joined a group conversation that included journalists that had been banned from the platform. The latest drama comes after Twitter suspended several prominent journalists who had covered an earlier story about the Elon Jet Twitter...
Heartex’s Label Studio makes labeling audio for ML easier
The company says about 150,000 users are currently relying on Label Studio, with more than 95 million annotations created so far. “When we were originally thinking about building the data labeling solution, we did a lot of data scientist interviews,” Heartex co-founder and CEO Michael Malyuk told me. “And what we figured out is that many of them say they don’t have enough flexibility with existing tools. There is a tool for images, but you can only put a single image on the screen. There is a tool for our audio, but it’s very hard-coded in terms of the use case. And we thought that for the Label Studio, when the data scientists would have a question mark inside their heads ‘does it support my use case?’ The answer always has to be yes — it always has to support your use case.”
Try ‘Riffusion,’ an AI model that composes music by visualizing it
Sounds strange, is strange. But if it works, it works. And it does work! Kind of. Diffusion is a machine learning technique for generating images that supercharged the AI world over the last year. DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion are the two most high-profile models that work by gradually replacing visual noise with what the AI thinks a prompt ought to look like.
Meta is shutting down its Cameo-like ‘Super’ app in February
“What we found we’d created, however, was a much greater opportunity for creators and fans to connect in fun and exciting ways,” the company said in a statement. “We saw creators and fans raise funds for good causes, launch a new set of books, test drive new jokes for standup routines, and even play trivia against one another. It was amazing to see the joy and creativity in each new Super event. Sadly, however, the time has come for us to say goodbye. We hope you’ve enjoyed using Super as much as we enjoyed building it for you.”
Twitter is a mess, so former employees are creating Spill as an alternative
“We were the only two Black guys in there, and we were like, ‘Hey, we’ll be friends!'” said Terrell, who served as the platform’s global head of Social & Editorial until last month, when he was one of thousands of employees laid off upon Elon Musk’s takeover. Brown was a product manager lead at Twitter working on machine learning, but left Twitter in 2020 to found Meroxa, a Series A startup that makes it easier for companies to build their data pipelines.
