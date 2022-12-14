ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

State police investigating officer-involved shooting in North Braddock

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

State police are investigating after a North Braddock police officer fired his weapon after being shot at by a man fleeing a crash scene late Tuesday.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were hurt, state police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said.

According to state police, the crash happened about 11:45 p.m. on Braddock Avenue. North Braddock police responded after medical personnel asked for help with the people inside the vehicle.

North Braddock officers encountered a man near the crash who did not obey an officer’s verbal commands, state police said. The man fled on foot down Braddock Avenue.

During a foot chase, the man fired an unknown weapon toward the officer, state police said. The officer returned fire with his department-issued firearm.

The man was not hit and continued to flee on foot.

State police are reviewing surveillance video in the area in addition to interviewing witnesses. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office was notified about the incident.

The suspect is believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 412-299-1607.

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
