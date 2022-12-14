Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Schools closed and delayed in Arizona to cope with snowstormBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
The Perfect 2-Day Sedona Itinerary- A Great Weekend GetawayOutside NomadSedona, AZ
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock BlastingMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Insider insight for visiting Flagstaff's North Pole ExperienceNadine BubeckFlagstaff, AZ
Related
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
myradioplace.com
Police in Chino Valley Conduct Speed Detail
On December 13th, 2022 the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Chino Valley Police Department partnered together to conduct a traffic enforcement detail in The Town of Chino Valley and surrounding area. This 4-hour detail resulted in 22 traffic stops, 7 speed citations, 2 distracted driving citations, 8...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
SignalsAZ
Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s
The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
roselawgroupreporter.com
BTR community breaks ground in Prescott
Mosaic and Atlantic Jasper have broken ground on The Flats at Jasper, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community within the nationally-recognized Jasper master planned community in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Atlantic Jasper, developer of The Flats, has partnered with Mosaic to build the 26.1-acre site, which will include 240 horizontal apartment-style build-to-rent units. The project is expected to benefit from the strong housing market in the Prescott area, providing a much needed transitional product type for out-of-town demand, which makes up a large portion of the population.
prescottenews.com
ChristkindlMarket Street Closures December 15-19: Goodwin Street Closed Between Montezuma and Cortez
The Prescott Christmas Village and ChristkindlMarket will take place Friday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday December 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday December 17 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Goodwin Street, between Montezuma and Cortez. Due to the extensive set up for the market, Goodwin will be closed starting Thursday December 15 at 7 a.m. until Monday December 19 at approximately 2 p.m.
theprescotttimes.com
New Tri-City Traffic Enforcement Detail
On December 13th, 2022 the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Chino Valley Police Department partnered together to conduct a traffic enforcement detail in The Town of Chino Valley and surrounding area. This 4-hour detail resulted in 22 traffic stops, 7 speed citations, 2 distracted driving citations, 8...
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations To The 17 New Firefighters
17 YC students achieve fire service dreams, earn firefighter credential. One of the youngest Yavapai College Fire Academy classes in memory celebrated the successful completion of an intense 16 weeks of training the same way they started the life-changing journey – looking forward to a career in the fire service.
prescottenews.com
Michael Lamar Resigns as Prescott City Manager: will stay on until mid-February
Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar has resigned his position with the City to pursue other interests in the private sector. Lamar will stay on with the City until February 14, 2023. In his letter to Council Members, Lamar said “The past six years working for the City of Prescott have...
Body-cam video shows arrest of accused polygamist leader in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The video in the player above may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised. Newly obtained body camera footage shows the arrest of a self-proclaimed prophet, who police say was carrying three underage girls in the back of an enclosed trailer. The video shows...
theprescotttimes.com
First Case of Its Kind in County
YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
theprescotttimes.com
Welcome 45 New Registered Nurses
Healthcare frontlines soon to gain 45 YC-trained registered nurses. A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley...
azbex.com
Prescott P&Z Recommends Airport Overlay
Looking to protect the Prescott Regional Airport from potential development that could affect its future operations, the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval for an Airport Vicinity Overlay district. Development in the 1,800-acre Deep Well Ranch is exempted as the City and the master plan’s developers continue negotiations....
Comments / 0