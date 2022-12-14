Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
wtoc.com
Special bins in Statesboro to help conceal that expensive gift trash
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Empty boxes from new TV’s, game systems or other valuables sitting at the curb can be an invitation to crooks. Statesboro Police have an alternative to waiting for the trash truck to come. It is called Operation Safe Disposal. Each December, the city puts out...
wtoc.com
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening. It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated. The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with...
wtoc.com
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day at WTOC as the Marines stopped by to help us with a very important delivery. They came and collected all the toys that you have so generously donated over the past few weeks and let’s just say you left them nearly speechless.
WJCL
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
wtoc.com
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Salvation Army ensures local children have presents …. Salvation Army ensures local children have presents under the tree this year. Beaufort National Cemetery honors servicemembers …. Beaufort National Cemetery honors servicemembers as part of...
CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a 21-year-old and charged him with murder in connection to a homicide on the southside of Savannah Friday evening. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Adaunt’e Kimble shortly after the incident occurred on Friday. He is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
wtoc.com
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
wtoc.com
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the search has concluded for the two individuals they believed to have been involved in a shooting on Saturday. Officials say one person is in custody. No additional details have been released at this time including if anyone...
wtoc.com
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If paying it forward was a person, it would be Moncello Stewart. By profession, he’s an administrator in Savannah State University’s Maintenance and Facilities Department, but his passion is wrapped in community. “Born and raised in Savannah —Tatemville. I’m a west side baby. Haven, DeRenne, Beach High School. So, I came […]
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
WSAV-TV
Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at the European Wax Center. The 19-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital. Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe …. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3...
Salvation Army ensures local children have presents under the tree this year
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Salvation Army Community Center where thousands of toys were donated from multiple different organizations. Over 1800 children from families in need will have presents under the tree this year. Bags of hand-picked toys, games and bikes filled the gymnasium, but the families that came to collect were greeted by an […]
wtoc.com
Music by Clayton Hackle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in motel chimney
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters rescued a man stuck in a chimney at a Savannah motel Thursday morning. According to the Savannah Fire Deparment, crews responded to the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road for a technical rescue. A man between the ages of 25 and 30 was found stuck inside a chimney. After making contact […]
