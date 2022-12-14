Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for ChildrenCassie LeighPatton, PA
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night skyRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Vehicle hits porch of one property, goes sideways into a neighbor's garage in Derry Township
No one was injured when a vehicle struck the porch and sidewalk of one property, before hitting the garage of another late Friday night, fire officials said. Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said an unidentified driver left Route 217 near its intersection with Route 30 shortly before 11:15 a.m. Friday.
4 injured, 8 displaced after car slams into home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Four people were hurt and eight people were displaced after a car slammed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, the car hit the front of a house in the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. Video shows...
Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
wccsradio.com
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND
Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge
PITTSBURGH — The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed for several hours following a deadly two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon. The head-on collision happened at 5:45 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one person was pronounced...
Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
West Mifflin house fire sends 2 people to hospital
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in West Mifflin Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Eliza Street. Fire officials said the rear of the house and porch were on fire when they...
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
fox8tv.com
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
wtae.com
Kittanning police seek missing woman
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
Ice covers grass, roads in parts of eastern Westmoreland County
LIGONIER, Pa. — A thin, icy coating covered the grass, trees, and roads Thursday morning in some parts of eastern Westmoreland County. The icy coating caused closures or delays at more than 60 schools and organizations across the region, including a closure of Ligonier Valley schools, and sparked power outages.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side
Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
This Fox Chapel home is for sale for almost $3M (photos)
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $3 million. The property is located at The Estate at 15 Hunt Club Lane, and it totals just over three acres in size. The home is listed for $2.89 million with Lori Hummel of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
WJAC TV
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
County housing authority plumber 1 of 2 men charged with assaulting customer at Sheetz in Harrison
A customer at the Sheetz in Harrison suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung when he was attacked by two men while he was waiting for his food order to be filled, according to authorities. One of the two men arrested in the incident, Corey Edmund Borczuch, 30, of the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Loses Control of Truck, Strikes Guide Rail on Interstate 80 in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after wet roadway conditions caused a truck to lose control and strike a guide rail on Interstate 80. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 80 east, in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.
wccsradio.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
Comments / 0