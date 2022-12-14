ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourdailylocal.com

Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed for several hours following a deadly two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon. The head-on collision happened at 5:45 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one person was pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS

Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Kittanning police seek missing woman

KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
KITTANNING, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
SMICKSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side

Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy