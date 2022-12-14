Read full article on original website
Related
sonomamag.com
Where to Eat Out in Sonoma County on Christmas
You’re already busy enough this holiday season, so why not make things a little easier? When it comes to the cooking, local restaurants, caterers and grocers have you covered. Whether you prefer to dine in, order takeout or shop for take-and-bake meals, there are plenty of options for holiday dining throughout Sonoma County.
lakecountybloom.com
Seven Great Places to Shop in Kelseyville (Plus Three Great Places to Eat)
Kelseyville’s a great place, perfect for an afternoon or a weekend away. Resting at the foot of Mt. Konocti, it has kept that small-town, country friendliness. Plus, holiday shopping doesn’t get any easier than on Main Street. Just park your car and spend the afternoon perusing shops filled with local goods, tasting at award-winning wineries, and enjoying some great places to eat. We’re highlighting seven great places here, but that’s just a start: Kelseyville’s chock-full of great shopping.
SFist
Michelin-Recognized Sonoma Spot Valley Expanding With Second Location Next Year
A charming natural wine bar and restaurant on Sonoma's town square is in expansion mode and will be taking over the space occupied by Delicious Dish about two and a half miles away. Valley Bar + Bottle Shop (487 First St. West) has been steadily gaining a local following in...
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years
Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
ksro.com
Lost Toddler in Yoda Costume Found in Boyes Hot Springs
A 3-year-old boy wearing a Yoda costume was found alone in Boyes Hot Springs. Sonoma Sheriff’s Deputies located the toddler Wednesday around noon at the intersection of along Highway 12 and Siesta Way. He’s described as a Hispanic boy was wearing a baby Yoda robe and gray sweatpants. Deputies are looking for the boy’s family. If you know the family or have any information on the child, please call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
ksro.com
Clover Sonoma Discontinuing Ice Cream
If you love Clover Sonoma’s ice cream line, we’ve got some bad news for you. The company confirmed to the Argus-Courier that it has discontinued the products. CEO Ken Gott told the newspaper that the decision was based on a crowded ice cream market and sales returning to “a more normal pattern” following a boost during the pandemic. Clover Sonoma stopped offering its ice cream products to retailers back in September, but shoppers were still able to find them on shelves depending on inventory levels. The company also reassured fans that it will still have a presence at the Sonoma-Marin and Sonoma County fairs despite not having ice cream for Clo the Cow to hand out anymore.
Missing Petaluma woman found in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Missing Petaluma woman Virginia Fuquay, 68, was found Thursday night in San Francisco, the Petaluma Police Department announced. She had been missing since Tuesday. At about 6:20 p.m. San Francisco police were called to Target, located at 789 Mission Street about a woman who had been wandering the store’s aisles for […]
ksro.com
Freeze Warning Expected Every Morning This Week in Sonoma County
The North Bay is waking up to a freeze warning. And it’s going to continue for those in Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael overnight and each morning through Sunday. Experts say temperatures in the 20s and 30s is enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation. This means homeowners will want to keep their pets indoors and cover their plants. It’s also important to wrap water pipes to prevent them from freezing and possibly bursting.
sfstandard.com
Guy Fieri’s Son Is Playing Varsity Basketball
When Windsor head coach Steve Kramer emptied his bench with five minutes left in a comfortable win over the Washington Eagles at the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, the mayor’s son headed to the scorer’s table to check in. No, not the son of former Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli,...
travelyourway.net
Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais
If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
ksro.com
Cafe Zazzle in Petaluma has Closed Down Due to Pandemic
A longtime restaurant in downtown Petaluma is closed. Sonoma Magazine is reporting that Cafe Zazzle on Kentucky Street has closed down after 17 years. The owners, Tara and Rick Williams, say it’s due to the pandemic and the way it has changed the habits of their customers. They’ve managed to keep Cafe Zazzle open with their retirement savings over the last couple of years but are unable to continue. They hope to sell the restaurant to a new owner.
k105.com
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying in Burkesville
The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home in Celina, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A statement from TBI did not say how she died, but authorities believe no foul play was involved.
ksro.com
Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial
About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 50 years for murder
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Wednesday for first-degree murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced. Stephen Joseph Archer, 36, was found guilty by a jury of the shooting death of Manuel Valdez in June. In the early morning hours of […]
Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have […]
Video shows mountain lion drag border collie from Northern California home
Some Sonoma County, California residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border […]
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
Sonoma Co. adopts updated building codes requiring electric appliances
SONOMA COUNTY – Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. The county also modified the plumbing code to permit the use of composting toilets. "These building code amendments go beyond what's required by the state but not beyond what's needed in this climate emergency," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors. The 2022 code requires buildings to be "electric ready," meaning the infrastructure for all electric appliances is built into the unit. The new building code takes effect January 3, 2023.
Comments / 0