If you love Clover Sonoma’s ice cream line, we’ve got some bad news for you. The company confirmed to the Argus-Courier that it has discontinued the products. CEO Ken Gott told the newspaper that the decision was based on a crowded ice cream market and sales returning to “a more normal pattern” following a boost during the pandemic. Clover Sonoma stopped offering its ice cream products to retailers back in September, but shoppers were still able to find them on shelves depending on inventory levels. The company also reassured fans that it will still have a presence at the Sonoma-Marin and Sonoma County fairs despite not having ice cream for Clo the Cow to hand out anymore.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO