Energy watchdog finds fossil fuel plant shutdowns creating long-term vulnerabilities to US electric grid
The annual long-term assessment of the nation's grid from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation showed that much of the country is facing widespread shortfall risks.
TechCrunch
Stripe-backed Eion digs up $12M Series A to help farms capture carbon with green rock dust
That’s why there’s growing interest in something called enhanced rock weathering, where minerals that naturally absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are crushed up and spread on soils to speed the process. It happens that some of these minerals are also beneficial for farmers and ranchers, many of whom have been searching in vain for ways to reduce their operations’ carbon emissions.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Three couples saved almost $6,000 annually by switching their heating source – see if your state gives you cash back
HOMEOWNERS have been able to save thousands of dollars each year by switching to alternative heat options. energy costs are expected to get even higher as winter continues. In order to ease some of the costs more and more people have been turning away from the typical furnace to other heating methods.
TechCrunch
Sun King, a provider of solar energy products in Africa and Asia, expands Series D to $330M
Many African households and communities cannot access affordable and reliable solar technology, limiting their ability to generate their electricity and reducing their reliance on grid-based power. Direct-to-consumer, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar distribution networks are offered by businesses like Sun King, enabling households and individuals to get electricity on the cheap. Sun...
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
CoinDesk
For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
TechCrunch
Companies — and VCs — continue to invest in AI despite market slowdown
According to a McKinsey survey from early December, AI adoption at companies has more than doubled since 2017, with 63% of businesses expecting spending on AI to increase over the next three years. In February, IDC forecast that companies would increase their spend on AI solutions by 19.6% in 2022, reaching $432.8 billion by the end of the year and over $500 billion in 2023.
TechCrunch
Tesla Powerwall customers in Texas can now sell their electricity back to the grid
Tesla first piloted a “virtual power plant” in California, inviting Powerwall home battery owners to sell electricity back to the grid at peak times to mitigate brownouts. Soon after, the automaker expanded the effort into Australia and Japan, and next it’s coming to Texas — with a twist.
TechCrunch
Can China’s venture capital market help it reignite growth?
It’s not a secret that the Chinese economy slowed in recent quarters, thanks to global macroeconomic turbulence, geopolitical matters and the country’s now-fading zero-COVID policies. The policies, which China’s government is presently dismantling, resulted in frequent lockdowns in the nation’s populous cities, while other precepts of the policy disrupted trade and transit.
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
TechCrunch
Why did Wall Street favor Adobe’s quarter over Salesforce’s?
Revenue of $4.53 billion, which was right in line with analysts’ expectations, up 10%, which translates to 14% in constant currency if the dollar weren’t so strong it was dragging down overseas earnings numbers. For Salesforce:. Revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $7.2 billion expected by the analyst...
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: MedCrypt’s $25M Series B deck
The company is a Y Combinator graduate that provides software for anything the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would consider a medical device where cybersecurity could be a concern, from insulin pumps and heart rate monitors to AI-based radiology tools and autonomous robots. I’m sure we can all agree that we don’t want to live in a world where people get blackmailed so hackers won’t send their critical health devices on the fritz, so let’s take a look at the story MedCrypt shared with its investors to raise its Series B.
TechCrunch
As AI pervades biotech, what are investors looking for in 2023?
The firm said that deal volume, dollar volume and deal size for financings of life sciences companies also continued to decline in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 and 2021. Yet, November was also when U.S. bank JP Morgan chose to announce the launch of its healthcare venture capital practice, which will invest in early- to growth-stage companies in the space.
The Government’s list of tips to save money on energy bills
The Government has published a list of tips which they say could save people hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.Here is a look at what they are suggesting.– Turn your combi boiler flow temperature down to 60CReducing flow temperature, the temperature of the water that your boiler sends to radiators, is not the same as lowering your thermostat and will not noticeably reduce the temperature of your home, the Government says.They say this could save people up to £100 a year.– Turn down radiators in rooms that are not being usedThey suggest turning radiator valves down to between 2.5...
TechCrunch
Solo GP Nichole Wischoff raises $20M fund backed by Peter Thiel to invest in ‘unsexy businesses’
The above makes Nichole Wischoff something of an exception: Her solo venture capital firm Wischoff Ventures closed a second fund of $20 million, a sizable increase from her first $5 million fund. Her target is to invest in 25 to 30 U.S. startups at the pre-seed or seed stage. Wischoff...
TechCrunch
Dropbox buys form management platform FormSwift for $95M in cash
In a press release, Dropbox says that FormSwift will bolster the former’s existing document storage, signing and sharing capabilities, including Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms and DocSend, bringing Dropbox closer to its goal of building an end-to-end “agreement workflow capability.”. “At Dropbox, we’re building tools to help our customers...
TechCrunch
Protect AI lands a $13.5M investment to harden AI projects from attack
Protect AI claims to be one of the few security companies focused entirely on developing tools to defend AI systems and machine learning models from exploits. Its product suite aims to help developers identify and fix AI and machine learning security vulnerabilities at various stages of the machine learning life cycle, Swanson explains, including vulnerabilities that could expose sensitive data.
