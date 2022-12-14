ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

What to watch for in the housing market in 2023

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHyfB_0jiGIcWK00

( The Hill ) – Amid a housing market plagued by high mortgage rates, inflation woes and recession fears, housing prices in the U.S. are expected to fall next year, though the market isn’t likely to see a jump in buyers as a result.

Forecasters indicate 2023 could see a continued slowdown in housing sales even as home prices drop due to issues with overall affordability.

A big hurdle for new home buyers will be the higher mortgage rates.

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates went up from about 3 percent to around 7 percent this year, according to economists, as the Federal Reserve upped interest rates in a bid to slow inflation.

While that has contributed to falling home prices, it has also made it tougher for people to buy homes — especially as families also deal with rising costs for food, gas and other necessities.

“That’s a lot more money you have to pay out every month, between a 3 percent interest rate and a 7 percent interest rate. It’s a significant chunk of change you have to pay out, even when the housing prices go down,” said Dennis Shea, the executive director of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Center for Housing Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Though mortgage rates are up over the last year, they have been falling in recent weeks, and the Mortgage Bankers Association predicts 30-year mortgage rates will drop to around 5.2 percent by the end of 2023. Other forecasters like Redfin and Realtor.com are also predicting that mortgage rates will likely fall slightly.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has also indicated that the central bank will scale back on its interest rate increases, which could help settle the market.

Still, for many people trying to buy a home, the mortgage payment will be daunting.

“Right now, you see home prices declining … so you’ll probably continue to see that going forward. But affordability is still a major, major problem,” said Shea. “Wages have not kept pace with the housing market. Over the past year, you see mortgage rates have gone up dramatically, and that has priced many buyers out of the market.”

The tumultuous economy isn’t just making it harder for new buyers to enter the market. It’s also making it more difficult for people who already own homes to buy new ones.

For example, a couple who bought a home five years ago on a low fixed mortgage rate may have a desire to move to a larger home with room for children. But that couple now would be hit with a much larger mortgage rate in purchasing the new home, which could make moving more difficult.

People in the housing industry describe it as the “mortgage lock-in” effect: Homeowners with existing fixed-rate mortgages stay put to avoid higher payments.

Realtor.com forecasts home prices are likely to slow and could potentially decline, though the stabilization could take several years, while Redfin predicts the median home sale price will drop by around 4 percent next year and that the market will see 16 percent fewer home sales next year than in 2022, a fall to the lowest level since 2011.

“Prices would fall more if not for a lack of homes for sale: Redfin expects new listings to continue declining through most of next year, keeping total inventory near historic lows and preventing prices from plummeting,” the company said in a release on its 2023 outlook.

Lower prices don’t necessarily mean the market will get cheap enough to beckon in a surge of buyers.

Current and prospective homeowners are both under economic strain in other areas of their budget — with inflation keeping prices at the pump, in the grocery store and elsewhere high.

Economists for the most part haven’t yet made a call about whether the country is in a full-blown recession, but the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) says the housing market is already there.

“We went from an incredibly hot housing market in 2021 to one that’s cooling off really rapidly in 2022. … By the time we got to July, we declared that housing is in recession,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz, adding that the price declines are “bad news.”

What’s more, the country is still facing a housing deficit.

“There’s just not enough housing stock, both for rent and for sale, to meet demand, and that is sort of pushing against significant housing price drops,” Shea said.

The good news is that things may look up heading toward 2024 — especially if the Fed eases up significantly on rate hikes.

“Affordability is going to be the biggest factor in housing for 2023, but there’s room for optimism on that front if mortgage rates recede,” said Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen in a statement.

“Where costs are lower, we’ll see healthier sales and inventory levels. If rent is less expensive than a new mortgage, we’ll see increased demand for rentals,” Olsen said.

Many would-be homebuyers are turning toward renting. Redfin and Zillow predict rents will fall in 2023 and that builders will put new focus on rental properties.

The NAHB predicts a continued decline next year for single-family home construction, and Zillow also forecasts that more people next year may pool funds together to purchase a home with family or a friend who isn’t their spouse.

“It will be a challenging year for both buyers and sellers, but an important one in setting the stage for home sales to return to a sustainable pace over the next two to three years,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in the company’s 2023 forecast.

The housing market, which tends to be more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, will likely lead the business cycle next year as an indicator of any potential rebound pushing into 2024.

“By the time you get to the end of 2023, our macro forecast is that one of two things will happen. Either the Fed will have accomplished its tasks with respect to inflation, and be in a position to ease — or the Fed will have overcorrected, producing recession, in which case it will be forced to ease because it has to watch inflation as well as the labor market,” Dietz said.

Dietz predicts the housing market will rebound in 2024, even if the rest of the economy doesn’t appear to be doing the same.

“The unemployment rate will probably still be elevated, but we will see a pickup in single-family home building, single-family buying demand, as mortgage rates fall back, and housing will help provide some of the momentum for the overall economy into ’24,” Dietz said, forecasting that the housing deficit will be reduced between 2025 and 2030.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of embezzling $60K from Tractor Supply

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested on Friday, December 16 for allegedly embezzling about $60,000 from the Tractor Supply store in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg, embezzled roughly $60,000 from the store on Highway 49 in connection to making fraudulent returns. Parrett was charged […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Deion Sanders explains why he is leaving Jackson State

ATLANTA, GA. (WJTV)- For the first time since taking the Colorado job, Deion Sanders answered questions from Jackson media. In the Celebration Bowl opening press conference Sanders explained his frustration with things and a differing vision than others. In the video above you can hear part of Coach Sanders’ reasonings. Jackson State plays North Carolina […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for statutory rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, December 15, Oxford police arrested a man accused of statutory rape. Police said on Sunday, December 11, they were notified by a hospital about a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, was arrested. Johnson was given a $30,000 bond […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s death under investigation in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway in Jones County after a woman died. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said authorities are investigating a woman’s death that was deemed suspicious. The incident happened on Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. JCSD officials said details are limited at this […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect who escaped Coldwater, MS police back in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi have announced the arrest of a man who escaped police custody a month ago after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. was a wanted man after he escaped from police custody in mid-November. The Coldwater Police Department reported Thursday that he is […]
COLDWATER, MS
WJTV 12

JSU Football Loses Celebration Bowl in OT, Coach Prime Says Goodbye

Jackson State football lost, 41-34, in overtime against North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. JSU ends the 2022 season 12-1 overall. It was head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ final game as head coach of the Tigers. Sports Zone’s David Edelstein shared the game highlights and postgame interview.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Judge suggests more charges will be thrown out in Lynn Haven case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal Judge Mark Walker took issue with the idea that the defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case were part of a single grand conspiracy and his doubts could derail the case.   Prosecutors have charged nine people in an ongoing corruption case involving government projects in the city. Five people […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJTV 12

New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case.  The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJTV 12

Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fed, Wall Street ‘in a brawl’ over inflation cure

The Federal Reserve and the stock market are butting heads over the central bank’s efforts to fight inflation. Stocks capped a steep two-day sell-off on Friday, wiping out gains from a rally earlier in the week driven by hopeful economic news. Inflation as measured by the consumer price index had fallen for the fifth straight […]
WJTV 12

Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Democrats want TANF program reform to help needy families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State House and Senate Minority Caucuses held their second hearing over the federal TANF program on Thursday, December 15. Democratic lawmakers hope to vastly modify the welfare program in the 2023 Legislative session. After hearing another round of testimony from TANF advocates, Democrats seem prepared to try and increase […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy