Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
KCRA.com
Stockton man arrested and charged with murder, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Stockton on Friday, police said. Authorities responded to a report on Friday at 5:49 p.m. that a man was suffering from blunt-force trauma in the 1200 block of West Oak Street in Stockton.
Man dies after being hit by an object; Stockton Police arrest suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of hitting and killing a man with an object Friday evening. The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Oak Street around 5:49 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department.
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Couple carjacked at gunpoint by adult, juvenile suspects at McDonald's, Sacramento Sheriff's Office says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A juvenile and an adult man allegedly carjacked a couple as they were leaving a Sacramento McDonald's Friday night. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the suspects approached couple armed with handguns as they were walking out of the McDonald's on Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed at park in morning Antioch shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said. Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.
CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged
SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with Vacaville shooting
Vacaville police arrested a teen accused of shooting another teen. Police arrested the suspect Wednesday in Stockton.
Record-Courier
Casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man
A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were sitting in a booth...
North Bay man charged with manslaughter over drug overdose deaths
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department. The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County […]
mymotherlode.com
Woman Staying At Long Barn Home Arrested For Assault
Long Barn, CA – A glass jar allegedly used to hit another person in the head landed a house guest in handcuffs. A report of an assault by a Sonora woman staying at a home in the 26000 block of Janice Way, off Long Barn Road and south of Highway 108, brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to a Long Barn area. When they arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim, deputies learned that an argument took place over some dirty dishes, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Ostoich.
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death
Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
2 brothers accused in Merced family kidnapping in court
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two brothers facing criminal charges in the kidnappings and killings of a family of four made another appearance in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday. In early October the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found in a field in […]
Judge: Derick Almena didn't violate parole after weapons found at home
OAKLAND — A judge ruled that the master tenant of an Oakland warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, did not violate terms of his probation after prosecutors said a search of his home turned up weapons.Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship where an unpermitted artists collective held events.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in August that probation officers found bows and arrows and a round of ammunition at Almena's home.Almena's terms of...
37-year-old man killed in Suisun City shooting
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Suisun City on Thursday night, the city’s police department said. Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Portero Circle at about 9:50 p.m. They found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Suisun City officers attempted life-saving measures, and he was sent […]
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him
DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
4 stopped by officers after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Alameda store: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were linked to a report of retail theft Tuesday night at South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda Police Department announced on Facebook. Around 7 p.m., four individuals exited a store at the shopping center and were stopped by police. An investigation revealed that over $1,000 worth of merchandise was […]
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
