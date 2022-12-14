Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
Digital Trends
Where to watch 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series with Harrison Ford
What’s the biggest show on television right now? The answer may surprise you. If you look at Twitter, you might think it’s The White Lotus or one of those dreadful Real Housewives reality shows. If you read Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, you may think it’s Wednesday or Dahmer. But how many new shows have spawned an entire fictional universe, with spinoffs more successful than the last?
Digital Trends
5 things we want to see in James Gunn’s Superman movie
James Gunn has shocked many DC fans with his announcement that will be writing an upcoming Superman reboot film without Henry Cavill. Instead of a traditional Superman origin story, Variety claims that this movie will follow a young Clark Kent when he just starts out as a reporter for the Daily Planet and meets Lois Lane. This follows the recent trend of comic book films that have glossed over the origins of familiar superheroes such as Batman and Spider-Man.
Digital Trends
The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 trailer teases a showdown with dragons
The worst team ever assembled is back for a second season. Prime Video released the official trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, and the gang is out to save the world again by slaying some dragons. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, the...
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is eyeing a fall 2023 release date
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a new release window. According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the upcoming superhero game will launch sometime in 2023. We haven’t heard much about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since it was first announced with a teaser trailer. All we knew was that it would launch sometime in 2023. According to developer Insomniac, we now know it’ll launch in time for the holidays, barring delays.
