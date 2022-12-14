ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Lawrence Tierney: New book biography of legendary Hollywood tough guy generating holiday season buzz

By Ray Richmond
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328f7U_0jiGI0G500

The moment that writer-producer-author Burt Kearns knew he had to write a book about actor Lawrence Tierney came early in 2019 while he was researching a different book called “The Show Won’t Go On: The Most Shocking, Bizarre and Historic Deaths of Performers Onstage” that would publish that same year. He came upon a 1951 article in the Los Angeles Times headlined, “Lawrence Tierney Arrested 13th Time.” It was due to drunken driving, a familiar charge for perhaps the most pugnacious, self-destructive star in showbiz annals. “Drunk and disorderly” was another of his favorites.

“I decided to do a little more research,” Kearns recalls, “and it turned out it wasn’t actually his 13th arrest but more like his 22nd.”

Mind you, Tierney had only been acting professionally for less than a decade in ’51. Born in 1919, the Brooklyn native broke into the business with RKO Radio Pictures in 1943, earning a reputation for playing mobsters, bank robbers and an assortment of villains with his imposing, chiseled mug and menacing manner. He became a star in 1945 for his performance as the lead in the 1945 biopic “Dillinger,” playing the notorious Great Depression gangster John Dillinger . Suddenly, Tierney was a go-to guy in the studio system.

SEE Quentin Tarantino movies: All 10 films ranked worst to best, including ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Django Unchained’

But as a 26-year-old lacking any semblance of self-control, he couldn’t handle fame. His unquenchable taste for booze and hair-trigger temper were a lethal combination. He drank to excess, got in barroom brawls, got arrested, got released, worked some more, made enemies, got drunk, got in fights, got arrested again. Lather, rinse, repeat. The man was his own worst enemy. One of his arrests involved ripping a public telephone off a wall in a bar. In another incident, he smashed a sugar bowl into the face of a waiter for refusing to serve him any more drinks. Then there was the time he attempted to choke a taxi driver.

“Tierney basically drank and fought away his career within seven years of stardom hitting,” explains Kearns, whose new book biography, “Lawrence Tierney: Hollywood’s Real-Life Tough Guy” was published December 6 by University Press of Kentucky and would make the ultimate stocking stuffer for the dysfunctional friend or loved one in your life. “He spent a lot of time in nightclubs and bars and got in the papers a lot. But what makes his story different than the usual Hollywood-fall-into-the-gutter tale is, he was actually a great actor. At the same time. there was no one tougher, meaner or colder, but he just kept getting work in spite of himself from the 1940s clear through the 21st century.”

The continued bouts of alcohol-fueled rage, Tierney’s subsequent stints in jail, and his ongoing, fruitless attempts at rehab largely sidetracked his acting career in the 1960s. He did a stint in Europe before eventually returning to New York, where he took odd jobs as a construction worker, bartender and hansom cab driver. Then Tierney made an unprecedented showbiz comeback in the 1970s as “an entirely different actor,” Kearns says. “When he came back, he was bald-headed, weathered, overweight and with a gravelly voice. But he did character work in movies like ‘Arthur.’ He worked with people like George C. Scott , Arthur Miller , Andy Warhol , John Cassavetes , John Huston and Arthur Miller . He was in ‘The Naked Gun.’ He worked with Oliver Stone . He had a whole new career.”

SEE Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) set to follow Julia Louis-Dreyfus as next back-to-back Comedy Actress champ at SAG Awards

There was also a memorable seven-episode character arc on “Hill Street Blues” and appearances on TV shows including “L.A. Law,” “ER,” “The Simpsons” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” But trouble was never far away. Tierney kept drinking and getting arrested and, even when finding work, consistently snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Two incidents in particular stand out in defining Tierney’s rampant self-immolation. The first came during his filming of an episode of “Seinfeld” in 1991. He was guest starring as the father of Elaine ( Julia Louis-Dreyfus ), and the cast and crew reportedly thought he was so funny they were planning to make Tierney’s character recurring. Then came the moment he was standing on the kitchen set of Jerry’s ( Jerry Seinfeld ) apartment when he removed a butcher knife from the bl0ck and slipped it under his jacket. When Seinfeld himself confronted him about it, Tierney reportedly said, “Oh, this is just in case I had to stab you in the heart.”

“He then took the knife,” Kearns explains, “held it over his head and started playfully thrusting it at Jerry, making the same screeching sounds as the shower scene in ‘Psycho.’ That was it for Tierney on the show.”

The second telling meltdown occurred on the set of the seminal Quentin Tarantino film “Reservoir Dogs,” when a drunken Tierney had multiple confrontations with actors on the set. It culminated in a shoving match with Tarantino himself, resulting in his being fired in front of the entire crew to cheers all around. “But they had to hire him back because there was no budget to pick up a new actor and reshoot the scenes,” Kearns explains. “He wound up finishing the movie under a form of house arrest.

SEE Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (‘Dolemite is My Name’ writers) on celebrating artists on the fringe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Kearns’ book — the first official biography of Tierney — draws on the writings of Hollywood reporters and gossip columnists who first reported on Tierney’s antics as well as the “often raucous recollections” of surviving colleagues, friends, family members — and victims. Among those interviewed are the screenwriting/producing team of Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander, two-time Emmy winners. Kearns compelling describes why an industry that couldn’t work with Tierney still found him irresistible — which tells you all you need to know about Hollywood.

One thing that surprised the author was that for all of Tierney’s alcoholism and tough-guy bluster, he apparently never laid a hand on a woman. “With women, he was courtly and charming and poetic,” he says. “He also dated lots of starlets in his time, from Gloria Vanderbilt to Betsy von Furstenberg to Shelley Winters . But again, with women, he had a sense of honor that he clearly didn’t with men. With guys, all you had to say was, ‘Hey, you ain’t so tough’ and it was game on.”

When Tierney died just a few weeks shy of his 83rd birthday in 2002, it wasn’t alcohol that killed him. “That was probably the biggest miracle of all,” Kearns observes. “It was basically cardiac arrest due to congestive heart failure, hypertension and a recent stroke. You know, natural causes. But not booze.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Jamie Lee Curtis jumps into the Oscar top 3 after Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations

It took a little longer than we thought after her initial surge in October, but Jamie Lee Curtis has finally infiltrated the top five in the Best Supporting Actress Oscar odds. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star has jumped from sixth to third place, even leapfrogging over her own co-star Stephanie Hsu. Curtis’ rise isn’t surprising after she earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations this week and is one of three people — the others being Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) — who was shortlisted at both in the still...
GoldDerby

‘Elvis’ sound team on creating ‘sexy, gorgeous and completely immersive’ sonic architecture [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The big thing about working with Baz is that you know it’s not going to be a straight narrative,” says Wayne Pashley, sound designer and supervising sound editor for Baz Luhrmann‘s film “Elvis.” “I’ve worked with Baz for 30 years now. I knew, even from the script, by the time it hits post-production it’s gonna be up for grabs. He’ll shoot a lot. He tends to shoot conventionally, surprisingly enough, but a lot of the magic happens in post.” Pashley is joined by production sound mixer David Lee and re-recording mixers Andy Nelson and Michael Keller in our video interview...
GoldDerby

2023 Australian International Academy Awards nominations: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have reaped a leading six nominations each for the 2023 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. Both films were nominated for Best Picture alongside “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” This is the second year that these kudos include four TV categories. The Aussie hits “Heartbreak High” and “Mystery Road: Origin” reaped Best Drama Series bids alongside Emmy faves “Severance” and “Stranger Things” and newcomer FX’s “The Bear.” Defending champ “The White Lotus” is up for Best Comedy Series for season 2 set...
GoldDerby

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ reviews: You will ‘leave starry-eyed and in disbelief over what you’ve just seen’

On December 16, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was released in theaters. Director James Cameron‘s long-awaited sequel to the 2009 original has  Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver reprising their roles alongside newcomers Kate Winslet and Edie Falco. The plot, centered a decade after “Avatar,” focuses on Jake Sully (Worthington). He lives with his newfound family on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri (Saldana) and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sink...
GoldDerby

Greta Gerwig takes ‘Barbie’ out of the box with teaser trailer

So how in the heck are they going to make a “Barbie” movie? The plot of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular toy and Ryan Gosling as her beau Ken, is still a mystery, but a teaser trailer released on Friday gives us a sense of the tone—clever and fun. Aping (ha!) the “Dawn of Man” prologue of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the teaser shows a group of moppety little girls playing with dolls somewhere in the prehistoric desert, stuck in the doldrums of boredom. A voiceover (provided by Helen Mirren in the classic...
GoldDerby

Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: Idol-less and untrustworthy, Karla Cruz Godoy is now a long shot to win

Up until a few weeks ago, Karla Cruz Godoy was one of the most powerful players in “Survivor 43,” but poor decisions and ill-conceived lies have left her at the back of the pack heading in to Wednesday’s finale. Tricked into playing her immunity idol a week too early and deceived by her now former allies, Karla goes into the final five without protection and seen as the least trustworthy player left. In order to make it to the final tribal council she’ll need to repair the damage. Below, we take a look at where she might find support in...
GoldDerby

Mike Gabler makes history after winning ‘Survivor 43’: I’m going to donate ‘the entire million dollars’ to charity

On the December 14 season finale of “Survivor 43,” Mike Gabler won the $1 million grand prize by a 7-1-0 vote over Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight. The 52-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho played an under-the-radar game at the merge, particularly after Elisabeth “Elie” Scott called him out at tribal council as someone that should be targeted. Well, they didn’t listen to her, and now Gabler has become a millionaire — at least temporarily. Gabler announced during the reunion show that he was going to “make history” on “Survivor” by donating his prize money to charity. “There are people that...
MERIDIAN, ID
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 finale power rankings: Morgan Myles or bodie will come out on top

The top five artists of “The Voice” season 22 delivered their final performances for on Monday night. On Tuesday evening, one of them will emerge as the champion based on America’s vote and earn eternal bragging rights for their coach. Will it be Team John Legend‘s vocal powerhouse Omar Jose Cardona or Team Camila Cabello‘s emotional storyteller Morgan Myles? If not either of them, perhaps Blake Shelton will become a nine-time winner with bodie, Brayden Lape or Bryce Leatherwood. SEE 30% of ‘The Voice’ fans say bodie (Team Blake Shelton) deserves to win season 22 [POLL RESULTS] As you prepare to finalize your...
GoldDerby

‘George and Tammy’ reviews: Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon give ‘show-stopping’ performances in ‘a phenomenal piece of television’

Over the years, there have been many iconic country duos but none quite like George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The couple had a storied history of chart-topping hits, as well as a complicated personal life. In Showtime’s new limited series, “George and Tammy,” Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon embody these legends complete with their own singing. Critics are praising the stars in this drama-fueled acting showcase to the tune of a certified freshness rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.  SEE Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon (‘George and Tammy’) discuss the volatile relationship of country music superstars George...
GoldDerby

Tony Revolori (‘Willow’): Starring in the epic fantasy drama was like ‘living out your imagination, but in real life’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It felt like I was living out my fantasy,” declares Tony Revolori about his leading role in the Disney+ fantasy drama “Willow.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m sure everyone hopefully has done it as kids where you pick up a stick and you pretend it’s a sword. You’re a knight, you’re a samurai, or whatever it might be. It’s living out your imagination, but in real life.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2023 awards contenders Revolori stars as Prince Graydon in the highly anticipated “Willow,” the sequel series to the Ron Howard-directed and George...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sink its Best Picture competition?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we discuss Best Picture. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s the last Friday before the last Friday before Christmas, and while the holiday came early with the release of the “Barbie” trailer, we’re actually here to type about what might be left under the Tree of Souls at the 2023 Oscars. (I don’t know either.) But let’s get to the biggest movie of the year. “Avatar:...
GoldDerby

What’s your favorite scary subway? ‘Scream VI’ heads to New York in first trailer

For the next installment of the “Scream” franchise, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the guys known colloquially as Radio Silence, pulled a page from the “Alien” marketing playbook: “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.” On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming “Scream VI” – a direct sequel to this year’s hit legacyquel “Scream” and the sixth film in the popular franchise. But in a twist from previous installments, which have mainly focused on the fictional California town of Woodsboro – with occasional venue changes to Ohio for “Scream 2” and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Oscars spotlight: Don’t overlook ‘Emancipation’ cinematographer Robert Richardson for 11th nomination

Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation” has finally been unveiled to the public, and critics agree it’s a visual achievement. For his most ambitious project yet, Fuqua collaborated with cinematographer Robert Richardson, whose credits include “Casino,” “The Aviator,” “Django Unchained,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Richardson’s ingenious, Oscar-winning work on “The Aviator” is a career highlight for visually recreating the transition from two-to-three-strip Technicolor as the film progresses through the 1930s. The legendary DP has 10 Academy Award nominations (and three wins) to his name and deserves an 11th for lensing “Emancipation,” which sits in 12th position in our Oscar odds...
LOUISIANA STATE
GoldDerby

Could Angela Bassett win Oscar for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’? Some Experts think so

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is, of course, different from the film we would’ve gotten if star Chadwick Boseman had lived. What we got was a action epic that was also a meditation on grief, as well as a deeper exploration of Wakanda’s female characters. That includes Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, who navigates grief and responsibility after she assumes the throne upon the death of her son T’Challa (Boseman). But could Bassett go as far as to win an Oscar for her performance? That’s possible according to the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. SEE‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star...
GoldDerby

‘A Man Called Otto’ writer David Magee on reuniting with Marc Forster 18 years after ‘Finding Neverland’ success [Exclusive Video Interview]

David Magee started his Hollywood career with a level of success that has eluded even some of the most successful screenwriters in the business. His debut film, 2004’s “Finding Neverland,” not only landed among the year’s Best Picture nominees but also netted Magee an Oscar nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. “The first time was surreal,” Magee tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview about his early success. “The first time, I just wrote one movie, and I got to go [to the Oscars]. That was a whirlwind that still if I think back on those days, I’m a...
GoldDerby

‘Women Talking’ editors Roslyn Kalloo and Chris Donaldson on one big decision that ‘transformed’ the film [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I found it very boldly feminist and incredibly moving, and I knew it was going to be in [writer-director Sarah Polley‘s] hands a really great, special film,” says editor Roslyn Kalloo about working on the film “Women Talking.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Kalloo and her fellow editor Chris Donaldson above. “Women Talking” tells the story of a group of women who debate their next course of action after discovering that they have been repeatedly assaulted by the men of their Mennonite community. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews that takes place almost entirely...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy