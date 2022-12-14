MARYLAND (WBFF) — Outraged by a year-long accounting error, Maryland families are now organizing a class action lawsuit against the state’s college investment plan. About 31,000 accounts are currently affected by the error, which is denying access to money they need to pay their children’s tuition. There's also no clear solutions in sight, all of the deadlines Maryland 529 previously set for the problem to be resolved have passed months ago.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO