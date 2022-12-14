ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Beat the winter blues with a refreshing sangria

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You don't have to wait for the perfect summer day to enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria. Beat the winter blues and transport yourself to sandy beaches for National Sangria Day on December 20. General Manager of Felipe's Taqueria Fransico Cutter shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hit the Inner Harbor Ice Rink any day of the week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Looking for some active holiday fun? The Inner Harbor Ice Rink is open seven days a week!. The rink will also be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Years Day. The following are the holiday hours:. Christmas Eve (Sat, Dec. 24th):...
BALTIMORE, MD
Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Howard County Government closed for the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, animal shelter, Firehouse Museum and historic sites will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and 26th for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise noted, all County historic sites maintained by Recreation & Parks closed for the season on December 18th. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Families organizing class action lawsuit to recoup frozen Maryland 529 college funds

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Outraged by a year-long accounting error, Maryland families are now organizing a class action lawsuit against the state’s college investment plan. About 31,000 accounts are currently affected by the error, which is denying access to money they need to pay their children’s tuition. There's also no clear solutions in sight, all of the deadlines Maryland 529 previously set for the problem to be resolved have passed months ago.
MARYLAND STATE
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
TOWSON, MD
4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX45 News tracks 6 million dollars in COVID relief for residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The promise of a job has long been the battle cry for any number of politicians. However, a study of Baltimore's most struggling residents indicates that "finding a job" may not be the source of their problems. During the height of covid two years ago, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
Calls to shutdown North Baltimore gas station plagued with violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last Sunday, a double shooting on Havenwood Road, left one man dead and another injured. Stray bullets broke windows on the nearby BP gas station, leaving witnesses terrified. Kash Khan, Owner of the BP Gas Station, says, “It was devastating, we had employees here who ducked...
BALTIMORE, MD

