WEATHER ALERT: High Impact Storm Will Affect Christmas Get Away Travel In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain, wind, cold air and even snow on the way later this week. Our next weather maker will have the potential to cause travel delays and problems on the roads Thursday and Friday. The cold arctic air is diving down from Canada into the Northern Plains...
Dry To Kick Off The Week; Rain On The Way & Cold Temps For The Weekend In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Staying dry through Wednesday; Rain moves in Thursday. The wind will pick up a bit this afternoon. Highs in the 30s and 40s will feel cooler than that with the wind. You can get your outdoor activities in the next few days as we stay dry.
Baltimore County student finally granted safety transfer after missing 3 months of school
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County student who left Perry Hall High School because of the violence finally has a new school. “Completely ecstatic, because he needs his education,” said Tiffany Moyd, describing how she feels now that her son is back in class. “That's the only way that you're going to prosper in life.”
School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
Beat the winter blues with a refreshing sangria
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You don't have to wait for the perfect summer day to enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria. Beat the winter blues and transport yourself to sandy beaches for National Sangria Day on December 20. General Manager of Felipe's Taqueria Fransico Cutter shares more.
Hit the Inner Harbor Ice Rink any day of the week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Looking for some active holiday fun? The Inner Harbor Ice Rink is open seven days a week!. The rink will also be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Years Day. The following are the holiday hours:. Christmas Eve (Sat, Dec. 24th):...
Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
SEE IT: USS Constellation ship returns to Inner Harbor after successful restoration
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Ahoy! The USS Constellation returned to Baltimore's Inner Harbor Monday morning after a successful restoration at Tradepoint Atlantic. The ship set sail at 8 a.m. with McAllister tugboat assistance and headed to Pier 1, 301 E. Pratt St. after a successful dry dock period. Officials...
Howard County Government closed for the holidays
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Government offices, 50+ centers, animal shelter, Firehouse Museum and historic sites will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and 26th for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise noted, all County historic sites maintained by Recreation & Parks closed for the season on December 18th. The...
Families organizing class action lawsuit to recoup frozen Maryland 529 college funds
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Outraged by a year-long accounting error, Maryland families are now organizing a class action lawsuit against the state’s college investment plan. About 31,000 accounts are currently affected by the error, which is denying access to money they need to pay their children’s tuition. There's also no clear solutions in sight, all of the deadlines Maryland 529 previously set for the problem to be resolved have passed months ago.
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
Judge gives green light to Harborplace sale, community meetings likely to begin in January
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Both good news and bad news for Downtown Baltimore this month – as Harborplace received the green light to move forward with redevelopment and Pandora announced it will move its North American headquarters to New York City. Documents from Baltimore City Circuit Court show...
4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
FOX45 News tracks 6 million dollars in COVID relief for residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The promise of a job has long been the battle cry for any number of politicians. However, a study of Baltimore's most struggling residents indicates that "finding a job" may not be the source of their problems. During the height of covid two years ago, the...
Pandora moving North American headquarters out of Baltimore to New York City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Jewelry brand Pandora, whose name has been a fixture on a prominent building in downtown Baltimore, will be moving its North American headquarters out of Baltimore to New York City, according to a news release from the company. Pandora says it is getting $6 million from...
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
Calls to shutdown North Baltimore gas station plagued with violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last Sunday, a double shooting on Havenwood Road, left one man dead and another injured. Stray bullets broke windows on the nearby BP gas station, leaving witnesses terrified. Kash Khan, Owner of the BP Gas Station, says, “It was devastating, we had employees here who ducked...
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
