WPFO
Coastal Maine sees little snowfall during first major storm of season
PORTLAND (WGME) – As Maine saw its first major snowstorm of the season, the coast was mostly spared from snow Friday. In Portland, there was a snow/rain mix throughout the day. The Portland Jetport recorded about 4/5 of an inch of snow. People were still out and about but...
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
WPFO
Several crashes reported, thousands without power as winter storm hits Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There were several crashes and thousands of people without power Friday night as a winter storm continued to pound Maine. State police say they've responded to more than 40 crashes between the turnpike and the interstate alone. In Casco, a car flipped when it went off the...
WPFO
Skiers, snowboarders get early start to weekend as snow falls in western Maine
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Parts of western Maine and New Hampshire are expected to get up to a foot of snow by the time this weekend’s storm passes. The snow has not stopped coming down since it started about 9 a.m. Friday. It’s been heavy at times, light at other...
WPFO
Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season
AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
WPFO
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
WPFO
“Buzzed driving is drunk driving:" Drive Sober of get Pulled Over comes to Maine
MAINE (WGME) - Law enforcement is reminding folks everywhere to drive safe and sober this holiday season. The Drive Sober or get Pulled Over campaign is going on now through the end of the year. You might see an increase in OUI check points in different towns and communities around...
WPFO
TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
WPFO
Contractors drop off bucket loader of toys for Joy of Sharing
A bucket full of holiday fun. That was the scene outside our studio Thursday morning where the Associated General Contractors of Maine dropped off toys with a bucket loader. After the toys were dropped off, the Salvation Army came by to pick them up and distribute them to families in need.
WPFO
Here's everything you need to know about the nor'easter impacting Maine Friday & Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A nor'easter is moving into Maine, bringing snow, wind, and messy travel through Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Quieter weather returns for the second half of the weekend and into early next week, with another big winter storm possible just before Christmas. Totals remain tricky at the coast...
WPFO
Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
WPFO
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
WPFO
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death
Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
WPFO
Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
WPFO
Special committee will hear public comment on heating assistance bill before final vote
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Mills' original heating assistance bill was blocked last week, but there's still a chance Mainers will get checks from the state to help with heating costs this winter. A special legislative committee will hold a public hearing next week on the governor's plan, which a small...
WPFO
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in...
